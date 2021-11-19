Yellowcard Unveil 20th Anniversary One For The Kids Remaster, Release New Version of ‘October Nights’

In celebration of One for the Kids 20th anniversary this year, Yellowcard detailed a fully remixed and remastered vinyl version of the record. Alongside the announcement, the band released a brand new version of “October Nights” today.

One for the Kids is Yellowcard’s third studio album. Its remastering comes with new artwork, and the pre-sale launches on this year’s Black Friday, November 26.

“Because of the fact that Lobster Records had stored the reel to reels impeccably, we were able to sonically enhance the entire project while keeping the integrity of the original tracks,” founding lead guitarist Ben Harper tells SPIN via email. “This was our first ‘big studio’ recording experience, yet on a small ambitious label. We did in fact, run over budget and time during the original recording process.”

Check out the new version of “October Nights” below.

It’s been over five years since the punk quintet has released any new material, with the latest being their 2016 self-titled record.

“The remixed, remastered version is One for the Kids in high definition,” Harper continues. “It’s a brand new listening experience in its entirety, and you hear and feel sounds you haven’t before. Fans who grew up on this album will be blown away as well as first time listeners will be drawn to it. This reissue is a fantastic 20th anniversary gift or Christmas present for Yellowcard and pop punk fans worldwide.”

One for the Kids (Original) Track List 1. Starstruck

2. Drifting

3. Something Of Value

4. Trembling

5. Sureshot

6. Big Apple Heartbreak

7. Cigarette

8. October Nights

9. Rock Star Land

10. For Pete’s Sake

11. A.W.O.L.

12. Rough Draft

13. Untitled Hidden Track

