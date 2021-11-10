Watch Jenny Hval Crash Marfa’s Prada Shop In ‘Jupiter’ Video

Post-punk pop artist is set to embark on North American tour next May
Jenny Hval signed a deal with 4AD Records. Now, the singer-songwriter released “Jupiter,” which is obviously Hval’s first song that’s out on the label.
The ‘Jupiter’ video is another Hval collaboration with director Zia Anger. The eight-minute video shows a hot balloon venture over the quaint town of Marfa, Texas, with Hval crashing its famed window Prada shop. “When I wrote the music for this song in 2015, it had no lyrics, and I did not understand where it came from,” Hval said in a statement. “It was a strange creature that moved from one genre to the next like a slide show and crashed into a chorus full of cymbals. Six years later ‘Jupiter’ has become a post-apocalyptic road trip.”
The post-punk pop artist also just announced her first North American tour since 2018. It will run coast-to-coast beginning next May in Boston, following a string of dates throughout Europe in the spring. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local on Friday, November 12.
“It begins by the art installation Prada Marfa in Texas, but turns into a game of identification and absurd imagery,” Hval said. “The song winds its way through a desert-scape where values, genres, representation and relationships are breaking down. It tickles our death drive and throws us into space.”
Hval’s most recent album was 2019’s The Practice of Love, which was released on Sacred Bones Records.
Jenny Hval Tour Dates
Fri. Mar. 11 – Oslo, NO @ TBA
Thu. Mar. 17 – Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset | Bergen
Fri. Mar. 18 – Stavanger, NO @ Tou Scene
Sat. Mar. 26 – Trondheim, NO @ Dokkhuset
Tue. Apr. 5 – Stockholm, SE @ Fasching
Wed. Apr. 6 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater
Thu. Apr. 7 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Sat. Apr. 9 – Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival
Tue. Apr. 11 – London, UK @ EartH
Wed. Apr. 13 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique
Mon. May 9 – Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory
Tue. May 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Wed. May 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
Fri. May 13 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
Sat. May 14 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
Sun. May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation
Mon. May 16 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation
Tue. May 17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Fri. May 20 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Sat. May 21 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
Tue. May 24 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
Wed. May 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Sat. Jun. 4 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera
