Watch Jenny Hval Crash Marfa’s Prada Shop In ‘Jupiter’ Video

Jenny Hval signed a deal with 4AD Records. Now, the singer-songwriter released “Jupiter,” which is obviously Hval’s first song that’s out on the label.

The ‘Jupiter’ video is another Hval collaboration with director Zia Anger. The eight-minute video shows a hot balloon venture over the quaint town of Marfa, Texas, with Hval crashing its famed window Prada shop. “When I wrote the music for this song in 2015, it had no lyrics, and I did not understand where it came from,” Hval said in a statement. “It was a strange creature that moved from one genre to the next like a slide show and crashed into a chorus full of cymbals. Six years later ‘Jupiter’ has become a post-apocalyptic road trip.”

The post-punk pop artist also just announced her first North American tour since 2018. It will run coast-to-coast beginning next May in Boston, following a string of dates throughout Europe in the spring. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local on Friday, November 12.

“It begins by the art installation Prada Marfa in Texas, but turns into a game of identification and absurd imagery,” Hval said. “The song winds its way through a desert-scape where values, genres, representation and relationships are breaking down. It tickles our death drive and throws us into space.”

Hval’s most recent album was 2019’s The Practice of Love, which was released on Sacred Bones Records.

Jenny Hval Tour Dates

Fri. Mar. 11 – Oslo, NO @ TBA

Thu. Mar. 17 – Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset | Bergen

Fri. Mar. 18 – Stavanger, NO @ Tou Scene

Sat. Mar. 26 – Trondheim, NO @ Dokkhuset

Tue. Apr. 5 – Stockholm, SE @ Fasching

Wed. Apr. 6 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater

Thu. Apr. 7 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Sat. Apr. 9 – Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival

Tue. Apr. 11 – London, UK @ EartH

Wed. Apr. 13 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

Mon. May 9 – Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

Tue. May 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Wed. May 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Fri. May 13 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

Sat. May 14 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

Sun. May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Mon. May 16 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Tue. May 17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Fri. May 20 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Sat. May 21 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

Tue. May 24 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Wed. May 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sat. Jun. 4 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera

