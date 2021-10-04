‘Smash Bros.’ character reveal should be watched “even if you don’t play” says Sakurai

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director and series veteran Masahiro Sakurai has said that even those just interested in the game should watch tomorrow’s final character reveal for the Nintendo Switch title.

Sakurai said in a translated tweet: “In one day, the final fighter of Smash Bros. will be announced. Even if you don’t play Smash Bros., if you are interested in the game, please watch it.”

He added that “the new fighter may be a character you don’t know,” saying that he wants everyone to enjoy the broadcast as he “enjoyed recording it.”

The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate downloadable content (DLC) fighter will be revealed tomorrow (Tuesday October 5) at 3pm BST (4pm CEST). Titled “The Final Battle”, this marks the end of the additional fighters roster for the Nintendo fighter, which has had two DLC packs and a total of 11 extra characters so far. With the final addition, the roster will be sitting pretty at 82 total characters.

As far as character reveals go for Super Smash Bros. there have already been quite a few major surprises in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Joker from Persona 5, Banjo & Kazooie, and Steve from Minecraft to name a few. Popular choices (or unpopular, depending on who you ask) for the final fighter include Master Chief, Sora, and even Waluigi, who invited himself to the game in this fan-made trailer.

To reiterate, tomorrow’s Smash character reveal will be the last one for the game, as emphasized by Sakurai himself.

