Search

Discover

NEWS

David Lee Roth Announces Retirement: ‘I Am Throwing in the Shoes’

By SPIN | Katrina Nattress • October 04, 2021

David Lee Roth is retiring.

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The post David Lee Roth Announces Retirement: ‘I Am Throwing in the Shoes’ appeared first on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here

0 0

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.