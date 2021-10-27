Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ hits 1billion streams on Spotify

Kanye West‘s ‘DONDA’ has hit a billion streams on Spotify, but its numbers are still behind Drake‘s ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The pair of albums, released a week apart at the end of August and start of September respectively, have been contesting chart battles and personal beefs since they came out.

‘DONDA’ becomes Kanye’s fastest album to reach the 1billion streams milestone on Spotify, while it also earned him his 10th Number One album on the US Billboard charts in September.

.@kanyewest's 'DONDA' has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. It's his fastest album to reach this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) October 24, 2021

This week, Kanye’s ‘DONDA’ stem player was finally unveiled, and came with three extra songs. The device, which was made available to order back in August at $200 (£145), allows users to manipulate songs using the player by separating parts of the compositions and tweaking the sounds. Among the features is the ability to “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” and “split any song into stems’.

Earlier this month, West unveiled plans to launch a range of ‘DONDA’ tech products after submitting paperwork to trademark the name.

These included a range of tablet computers, surround sound systems and smartwatches along with smart glasses, wearable activity trackers and protective flip covers for tablets as well as earphones.

In a three-star review of ‘DONDA’, NME wrote: “The rapper’s 10th album follows an odyssey of delays and bizarre not-quite-release parties, the result merely punctuated with moments of brilliance.”

Following its arrival, West claimed his label’s parent company, Universal Music Group, released ‘DONDA’ without his approval in a since-deleted Instagram post.

