https://www.spin.com/2021/10/snail-mail-unveils-madonna-off-forthcoming-sophomore-record-valentine

“I am excited to share this one!” Snail Mail, aka Lindsey Jordan, said. “In summation it’s about why love can’t exist between a person and a concept of a person. Remove the pedestal and you might realize there was never anything there at all.” She performed “Madonna” live at the Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Irvington, New York.

The 22-year-old is getting us ready for her sophomore record out November 5 via Matador. She already shared two songs, “Ben Franklin” and the title track, and is doing a series of record signings in New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore in early November.

Following the release of Valentine, Jordan will embark on a massive North American tour beginning on November 27 at The National in Richmond, Virginia.

Snail Mail Tour Dates

*w/ Spencer & Hotline TNT

#w/ Joy Again

^w/ The Goon Sax

2021

November 27 2021 – Richmond VA @ The National*

November 28 2021 – Charlotte NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*

November 30 2021 – Orlando FL @ The Beacham Theater*

December 1 2021 – Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor*

December 3 2021 – Birmingham AL @ Saturn*

December 4 2021 – Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine*

December 5 2021 – Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall*

December 7 2021 – Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall*

December 8 2021 – Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre*

December 10 2021 – St Louis MO @ The Pageant*

December 11 2021 – Bloomington IL @ The Castle Theatre*

December 12 2021 – Columbus OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre*

December 13 2021 – Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre*

December 15 2021 – Millvale PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*

December 16 2021 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place*

December 17 2021 – Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall*

December 18 2021 – Asbury Park NJ @ The Stone Pony*

December 19 2021 – Norfolk VA @ The NorVa*

December 21 2021 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore*

2022

February 18 2022 – Manchester UK @ Manchester Academy 2

February 20 2022 – Glasgow UK @ QMU

February 22 2022 – Bristol UK @ SWX

February 23 2022 – London UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

February 25 2022 – Paris FR @ Le Trabendo

February 26 2022 – Lyon FR @ Epicerie Moderne

February 27 2022 – Bologna IT @ Locomotiv

February 28 2022 – Milan IT @ Magnolia

March 2 2022 – Zürich CH @ Bogen F

March 3 2022 – Munich DE @ Ampere

March 4 2022 – Dresden DE @ Groovestation

March 6 2022 – Copenhagen DK @ Loppen

March 7 2022 – Gothenburg SE @ Oceanen

March 8 2022 – Oslo NO @ Parkteatret

March 10 2022 – Stockholm SE @ Slaktkyrkan

March 12 2022 – Berlin DE @ Columbia Theater

March 13 2022 – Hamburg DE @ Knust

March 14 2022 – Brussels BE @ AB Ballroom

March 15 2022 – Cologne DE @ Gebäude 9

March 16 2022 – Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord

April 5 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

April 6 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

April 7 2022 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#

April 8 2022 – Boston MA @ Royale#

April 9 2022 – Montreal QC @ Club Soda#

Apr 11 2022 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#

Apr 12 2022 – Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#

Apr 14 2022 – Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#

Apr 15 2022 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#

Apr 16 2022 – Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#

Apr 17 2022 – Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#

Apr 20 2022 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^

Apr 21 2022 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^

Apr 22 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Apr 23 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Apr 24 2022 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^

Apr 27 2022 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

Apr 28 2022 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^

Apr 29 2022 – Mesa AZ @ The Nile^

Apr 30 2022 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^

May 2 2022 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

May 3 2022 – Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^

May 5 2022 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage^

Fri May 6 2022 – Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^

May 7 2022 – Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle^

May 8 2022 – Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville^

