https://www.spin.com/2021/10/snail-mail-unveils-madonna-off-forthcoming-sophomore-record-valentine

Snail Mail shared another single, “Madonna,” off her upcoming album Valentine.
“I am excited to share this one!” Snail Mail, aka Lindsey Jordan, said. “In summation it’s about why love can’t exist between a person and a concept of a person. Remove the pedestal and you might realize there was never anything there at all.” She performed “Madonna” live at the Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Irvington, New York.
The 22-year-old is getting us ready for her sophomore record out November 5 via Matador. She already shared two songs, “Ben Franklin” and the title track, and is doing a series of record signings in New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore in early November.
Following the release of Valentine, Jordan will embark on a massive North American tour beginning on November 27 at The National in Richmond, Virginia.
Snail Mail Tour Dates
*w/ Spencer & Hotline TNT
#w/ Joy Again
^w/ The Goon Sax
2021
November 27 2021 – Richmond VA @ The National*
November 28 2021 – Charlotte NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*
November 30 2021 – Orlando FL @ The Beacham Theater*
December 1 2021 – Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor*
December 3 2021 – Birmingham AL @ Saturn*
December 4 2021 – Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine*
December 5 2021 – Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall*
December 7 2021 – Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall*
December 8 2021 – Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre*
December 10 2021 – St Louis MO @ The Pageant*
December 11 2021 – Bloomington IL @ The Castle Theatre*
December 12 2021 – Columbus OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre*
December 13 2021 – Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre*
December 15 2021 – Millvale PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*
December 16 2021 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place*
December 17 2021 – Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall*
December 18 2021 – Asbury Park NJ @ The Stone Pony*
December 19 2021 – Norfolk VA @ The NorVa*
December 21 2021 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore*
2022
February 18 2022 – Manchester UK @ Manchester Academy 2
February 20 2022 – Glasgow UK @ QMU
February 22 2022 – Bristol UK @ SWX
February 23 2022 – London UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
February 25 2022 – Paris FR @ Le Trabendo
February 26 2022 – Lyon FR @ Epicerie Moderne
February 27 2022 – Bologna IT @ Locomotiv
February 28 2022 – Milan IT @ Magnolia
March 2 2022 – Zürich CH @ Bogen F
March 3 2022 – Munich DE @ Ampere
March 4 2022 – Dresden DE @ Groovestation
March 6 2022 – Copenhagen DK @ Loppen
March 7 2022 – Gothenburg SE @ Oceanen
March 8 2022 – Oslo NO @ Parkteatret
March 10 2022 – Stockholm SE @ Slaktkyrkan
March 12 2022 – Berlin DE @ Columbia Theater
March 13 2022 – Hamburg DE @ Knust
March 14 2022 – Brussels BE @ AB Ballroom
March 15 2022 – Cologne DE @ Gebäude 9
March 16 2022 – Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord
April 5 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#
April 6 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#
April 7 2022 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#
April 8 2022 – Boston MA @ Royale#
April 9 2022 – Montreal QC @ Club Soda#
Apr 11 2022 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#
Apr 12 2022 – Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#
Apr 14 2022 – Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#
Apr 15 2022 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#
Apr 16 2022 – Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#
Apr 17 2022 – Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#
Apr 20 2022 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^
Apr 21 2022 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^
Apr 22 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^
Apr 23 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^
Apr 24 2022 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^
Apr 27 2022 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^
Apr 28 2022 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^
Apr 29 2022 – Mesa AZ @ The Nile^
Apr 30 2022 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^
May 2 2022 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^
May 3 2022 – Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^
May 5 2022 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage^
Fri May 6 2022 – Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^
May 7 2022 – Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle^
May 8 2022 – Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville^
