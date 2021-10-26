Car Seat Headrest Detail 2022 North American Tour

North American tour dates, which kicks off in March 2022.

“You are formally invited to a venue near you to partake in The Car Seat Headrest Masquerade Tour for a night of music, dancing, and identity loss,” the band said in a statement. The tour’s first stop is on March 16, 2022 in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Palace Theater, and will end in on May 20 in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom.

“We are deeply excited to crawl out of our pit and onto the spot lit stage once more. For a few hours on a spring night, you too can slip out of your mind and into the ever-changing shared world of the theater,” the statement continued.

Bartees Strange is scheduled to open for most of the shows, and Floral Tattoos will help them close out the tour in Canada for the band’s Vancouver performance.

As for the COVID policy on the tour, proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required. At some venues only proof of vaccine will be accepted.

In lieu of the jaunt, the band will sell a limited-edition tour-only CD on the road, The MADLO EPs. The complication includes this summer’s Car Seat Headrest digital-only releases of MADLO: Influences and MADLO: Remixes. The former includes four covers of David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, Kate Bush, and The Who songs, where Remixes is a five-track EP of re-works by Superorganism, Scuba, yeule, Dntel, and 1 Trait Danger.

Car Seat Headrest Tour Dates

3.16.22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater #

3.17.22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater #

3.18.22 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater #

3.20.22 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic #

3.22.22 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

3.25.22 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA #

3.26.22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

3.27.22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

3.29.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

3.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

4.01.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #

4.02.22 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem #

4.04.22 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater #

4.05.22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

4.07.22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #

4.08.22 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate #

4.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle #

4.10.22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

4.22.22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

4.23.22 ­– Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

4.24.22 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater #

4.26.22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

4.27.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

4.29.22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

4.30.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

5.01.22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

5.04.22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

5.05.22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

5.06.22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

5.07.22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater #

5.08.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

5.10.22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

5.11.22 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre #

5.20.22 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom %

# w/ Bartees Strange

% w/ Floral Tattoo

