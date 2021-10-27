Hear Elvis Costello & the Imposters’ Organ-Thumping New Song ‘Magnificent Hurt’

The Boy Named If, and released the first single, “Magnificent Hurt.” The Boy Named If marks Costello’s sixth release since October 2020, and will arrive in January, 2022.

“The full title of this record is The Boy Named If (And Other Children’s Stories),” Costello said. “‘IF,’ is a nickname for your imaginary friend; your secret self, the one who knows everything you deny, the one you blame for the shattered crockery and the hearts you break, even your own. You can hear more about this ‘Boy’ in a song of the same name.”

The 13-track record is produced by Sebastian Krys and Costello. It is available for pre-order on vinyl, CD, cassette, and digitally, along with future releases on 8-track and Flexi-disc.

“Whatever you take out of these tales, I wrote them for you and to make the life of these songs a little less lonely, if you should care to dive in a little deeper,” Costello said. “I started The Boy Named If with just an electric guitar, some sharps and flats, high heels and lowdowns, with five songs in bright major keys and carried on to write a whole new record for The Imposters to play.”

The Boy Named If Track List

1. Farewell, OK

2. The Boy Named If

3. Penelope Halfpenny

4. The Difference

5. What If I Can’t Give You Anything But Love?

6. Paint The Red Rose Blue

7. Mistook Me For A Friend

8. My Most Beautiful Mistake (guest vocal by Nicole Atkins)

9. Magnificent Hurt

10. The Man You Love To Hate

11. The Death Of Magic Thinking

12. Trick Out The Truth

13. Mr. Crescent

