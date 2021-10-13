Search

Hot Chip share unreleased track ‘Losing My Head’ (Superpitcher Dub) and announce London show

By NME/Sam Moore • October 13, 2021

All profits from sales of the song and the gig will go to the climate emergency action group EarthPercent

Hot Chip have shared an unreleased track, ‘Losing My Head’ (Superpitcher Dub), and announced a special London show next month.

Both the song and the gig are aiming to raise money for the climate emergency action group EarthPercent.

‘Losing My Head’ (Superpitcher Dub) was recorded during the sessions for Hot Chip’s most recent album ‘A Bath Full of Ecstasy’ in 2019.

The track can be purchased over on Bandcamp, with Hot Chip explaining the motives behind their charitable venture in a statement.

“Despite the challenges that our industry faces in modifying its working methods in order to limit damage to the climate we feel that it’s incredibly important to face up to those changes,” the band said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Hot.Chip (@hot.chip)

 

“The scientific consensus on the impending climate emergency is irrefutable and we all need to recognize our responsibilities in attempting to avert it. In all honesty it should be our number one priority at this moment. Our government continually fails in making it so but we need to come together to set a better example.”

Hot Chip will also raise funds for EarthPercent by playing a special show at EartH in London on November 7, with support on the night coming from Hard Feelings.

Tickets for the Hot Chip gig go on sale tomorrow (October 14) at 10am from here.

Earlier this month Halsey shared Hot Chip’s remix of ‘I am not a woman, I’m a god’ as part of a new EP.

The post Hot Chip share unreleased track ‘Losing My Head’ (Superpitcher Dub) and announce London show appeared first on NME.

