Search

Discover

NEWS

Travis Barker confirms new Blink-182 album is on the way in 2021

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 06, 2021

The follow-up to 2019's 'Nine' appears to be en route

Travis Barker appears to have confirmed that Blink-182 are planning on releasing a new album in 2021.

The band’s last album, ‘Nine’, arrived in September 2019, three years on from July 2016’s ‘California’. The trio also released the stand-alone single ‘Quarantine’ last year.

New Blink music was promised back in July as their producer John Feldmann revealed that the band were “getting in touch with their roots” and working on songs which “have been super classic Blink – and I can’t be more excited”.

As Kerrang! notes, one commenter on a photo that Barker uploaded to Instagram earlier this week (see below) asked the Blink drummer if there are ​“any new Blink-182 albums dropping this year”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

 

Barker simply replied “YES” to the fan question.

 

In other Blink news, a brewery in Reading has created two Blink-182-inspired beers.

The independent Phantom Brewery Co. have made ‘Feeling This’, a pale ale using Columbus and Cascade hops which is dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic, and ‘Online Songs’, which is described as a “soft, modern, hop-forward IPA” boasting tropical fruit and blood orange notes.

Meanwhile, Barker is also working on new music with Machine Gun Kelly.

The drummer has teamed up with the Ohio rapper on a number of occasions in the past, and contributed to and executively produced MGK’s recent “pop-punk” album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

The post Travis Barker confirms new Blink-182 album is on the way in 2021 appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

2 1 3
  1. BelmaGammy
    Belma Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> v.ht/0tE0 You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> v.ht/0tE0
    ...show more
  2. BelmaGammy
    Belma Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> v.ht/0tE0 You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> v.ht/0tE0
    ...show more
  3. solay04
    solay04 Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $28775 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do........ Www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.