Travis Barker appears to have confirmed that Blink-182 are planning on releasing a new album in 2021.

The band’s last album, ‘Nine’, arrived in September 2019, three years on from July 2016’s ‘California’. The trio also released the stand-alone single ‘Quarantine’ last year.

New Blink music was promised back in July as their producer John Feldmann revealed that the band were “getting in touch with their roots” and working on songs which “have been super classic Blink – and I can’t be more excited”.

As Kerrang! notes, one commenter on a photo that Barker uploaded to Instagram earlier this week (see below) asked the Blink drummer if there are ​“any new Blink-182 albums dropping this year”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Barker simply replied “YES” to the fan question.

Travis Barker confirms that blink-182 are dropping a new album in 2021! pic.twitter.com/Vaa7UQYXMX — MMarcel's Musicblog (@m_musicblog) January 6, 2021

In other Blink news, a brewery in Reading has created two Blink-182-inspired beers.

The independent Phantom Brewery Co. have made ‘Feeling This’, a pale ale using Columbus and Cascade hops which is dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic, and ‘Online Songs’, which is described as a “soft, modern, hop-forward IPA” boasting tropical fruit and blood orange notes.

Meanwhile, Barker is also working on new music with Machine Gun Kelly.

The drummer has teamed up with the Ohio rapper on a number of occasions in the past, and contributed to and executively produced MGK’s recent “pop-punk” album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

The post Travis Barker confirms new Blink-182 album is on the way in 2021 appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.