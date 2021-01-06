PJ Harvey’s ‘Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea’ is getting a vinyl reissue

PJ Harvey has announced that the next installment of her year-long vinyl reissue campaign will be her 2000 album ‘Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea’.

The celebrated artist’s discography is the subject of a comprehensive reissue campaign by UMC/Island and Beggars, who are aiming to “celebrate every aspect of Harvey’s recording career and afford a comprehensive and exciting look at the evolution of one of the most singular and extraordinary artists of modern times”.

Harvey’s fifth album ‘Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea’ – which was first released on October 24, 2000 – will be the next album in her discography to be reissued on February 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PJ Harvey (@pjharveyofficial)

Produced by Harvey with Rob Ellis and Mick Harvey, the album features the singles ‘Good Fortune’, ‘A Place Called Home’, ‘This Is Love’ and also includes a duet with Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke on ‘This Mess We’re In’.

‘Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea’ earned Harvey multiple accolades, including BRIT Award nominations for Best British Female Artist two years in a row, Grammy Award nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Female Rock Performance and the Mercury Music Prize for Best Album. It reached number 23 in the UK Albums Chart and appeared on several end of year lists.

Alongside the album’s vinyl reissue, a collection of unreleased demos will also be released on CD, vinyl and digital. You can listen to a demo version of ‘This Mess We’re In’ below.

The release will also be accompanied by full restorations of the videos for ‘A Place Called Home’, ‘Good Fortune’ and ‘This is Love’.

You can see the ‘Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea – Demos’ tracklist below.

1. ‘Big Exit’ – Demo

2. ‘Good Fortune’ – Demo

3. ‘A Place Called Home’ – Demo

4. ‘One Line’ – Demo

5. ‘Beautiful Feeling’ – Demo

6. ‘The Whores Hustle And The Hustlers Whore’ – Demo

7. ‘This Mess We’re In’ – Demo

8. ‘You Said Something’ – Demo

9. ‘Kamikaze’ – Demo

10. ‘This Is Love’ – Demo

11. ‘Horses In My Dreams’ – Demo

12. ‘We Float’ – Demo

Previous vinyl reissues from PJ Harvey have included ‘Dry’, ‘Rid Of Me’, ‘To Bring Your Love’ and ‘Is This Desire?’.

The post PJ Harvey’s ‘Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea’ is getting a vinyl reissue appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.