Ricky Gervais, Corey Taylor, Boy George and more added to line-up of David Bowie tribute livestream

A whole host of names, including Boy George, Ricky Gervais, Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor and a supergroup led by Jane’s Addiction‘s Dave Navarro, have been added to the line-up of the special charity livestream event which will honor David Bowie‘s life and career this weekend.

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! will be streamed globally on Friday (January 8) to mark what would have been the late artist’s 74th birthday. Hosted by Bowie’s longest-standing band member Mike Garson, the event will also help raise money for Save The Children.

While the likes of Yungblud, Anna Calvi and Duran Duran have already signed up, today sees even more star-studded names joining the line-up.

As well as Gervais, Taylor and Navarro, fans can also expect appearances from Taylor Momsen, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney and Take That’s Gary Barlow.

Other acts include the likes of Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Michael C. Hall, Mott the Hoople’s Ian Hunter, Atticus Ross, Kind Heaven Orchestra vocalist Etty Lau Farrell and How to Destroy Angels vocalist Mariqueen Maandig Reznor .

They will be joined by Peter Frampton, David Sanborn and Rick Wakeman.

Tickets for A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! are on sale now, and while the event will kick off at 2am UK time (6pm PT), the show will be available for ticketholders around the world to enjoy live and for 24 hours after its initial stream.

