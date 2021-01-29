Search

Paul McCartney photobombs TikTok user without her knowing

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Tom Skinner • January 29, 2021

He saw her standing there...

Paul McCartney photobombed a TikTok user who failed to clock her close encounter with the rock icon until she returned home.

Taking to the social media platform this week, Mae Archie shared a Queen-soundtracked clip in which she looked back at images she had snapped on her phone during a visit to New York City.

“Taking pictures in NYC and realizing when I get home THE Paul McCartney photobombed me,” Archie said, before we see her “freaking out” over her discovery.

The image in question, taken at E 42nd Street, is then revealed on-screen in the closing split second. McCartney is seen crossing the street in the opposite direction to Archie, who is turning back to the camera.

@maebe.later

featuring archie or mccartney? @paulmccartney #CleanTok #paulmccartney #beatles #music #famous #like #comment #share #follow #fyp#SeaShanty #abbeyroad

♬ original sound – hey… 69 😂

 

“So I just left the MET [The Metropolitan Museum of Art] to see the Play It Loud exhibit and was legit looking at the Beatles set and everything [because] I love music,” Archie explained.

“I wanted to take a cute photo and so I took it on the crosswalk but I was facing my mom so I never actually saw Paul until I turned around.” However, Macca’s true identity failed to register during the brief crossing of paths.

At the time of writing, the TikTok upload has registered over 28,000 likes. You can see the post above.

Paul McCartney released his latest album, ‘McCartney III’, last month. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “If future archaeologists take this three-album series as a significant marker of his solo half-century, they’ll conclude that Paul McCartney never stopped liberating.”

