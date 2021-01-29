Search

Discover

NEWS

The Weeknd has put up $7 million of his own money for his Super Bowl halftime show

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 29, 2021

The Canadian will perform during next weekend's NFL showpiece event

The Weeknd has put up $7 million (£5.1 million) of his own money for his Super Bowl halftime show performance next week, his manager has revealed.

The Canadian artist, AKA Abel Tesfaye, is this year’s guest performer during the much-hyped halftime show, which will take place during the main interval of the NFL showpiece game on February 7.

The Weeknd’s upcoming halftime performance, which will last for 12-13 minutes, has been previewed in a new interview conducted by Billboard with the artist, his managers Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Amir “Cash” Esmailian and XO’s creative director La Mar C. Taylor.

Slaiby revealed in the interview that while the Super Bowl organizers are covering all of the usual production costs, The Weeknd has voluntarily put up $7 million of his own money to “make this halftime show be what he envisioned”.

The Weeknd

Speaking about the performance, which is being curated by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company (who are in a partnership with the NFL), Esmailian said that The Weeknd and his team have “always had the Super Bowl on our bucket list”.

“We’ve always had timelines for all of our goals,” he added of the halftime show booking. “It came a few years earlier than we expected.”

Referencing the fact that the Raymond James Stadium – the Tampa, Florida location for this year’s Super Bowl – will only be a third full due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Weeknd continued: “We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl.”

Next week will also see the arrival of The Weeknd’s first greatest hits collection, ‘The Highlights’.

The post The Weeknd has put up $7 million of his own money for his Super Bowl halftime show appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

2 4 7
  1. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  2. sonalit
    sonalit Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck 16000 dollars Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open.Find out how HERE...........www.newapp9.com
    ...show more
  3. KattieeLone
    Kattie Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> gg.gg/o037y Hi all my photos and video here ==>> gg.gg/o037y
    ...show more
  4. KattieeLone
    Kattie Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> gg.gg/o037y Hi all my photos and video here ==>> gg.gg/o037y
    ...show more
  5. FranceGoulet
    FrancesGoulet Every month I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it… Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website HERE══════► Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  6. VanuzaSolee
    Vanuza ⚡⚡ I look for the guy for the ero︆︆tic relations.★★ I will communicate to you.❤Adds to my friends➤➤ =>> bit.do/fMXmu You wants new feelings ? add me. ➤➤ You won't bedis︆︆appointed! ✅✅ write me ✅✅==>> bit.do/fMXmu
    ...show more
  7. VanuzaSolee
    Vanuza ⚡⚡ I look for the guy for the ero︆︆tic relations.★★ I will communicate to you.❤Adds to my friends➤➤ =>> bit.do/fMXmu You wants new feelings ? add me. ➤➤ You won't bedis︆︆appointed! ✅✅ write me ✅✅==>> bit.do/fMXmu
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.