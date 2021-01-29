Search

McFly’s Harry Judd recalls hair-raising Ferrari ride with Harry Styles in LA

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 29, 2021

"All I could think was: ‘Fucking hell! I’m going to die in a car crash with Harry Styles and nobody’s going to care!’"

McFly drummer Harry Judd has recalled in a new interview with NME a particularly frightening drive he took with Harry Styles in LA some years ago.

Judd was speaking along with his McFly bandmates for the latest edition of Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!, which saw the pop band looking back over memorable moments in their career.

After mentioning how McFly penned a number of One Direction songs during the boy band’s time together, NME asked if any of the McFly members had any memorable stories about Styles.

Judd recalled one incident in LA where he and McFly guitarist Danny Jones went for dinner with Styles and were then taken on a drive by the singer, who had hired a Ferrari for his stay.

Harry Styles

“[Styles] was hammering it, looking at me going: ‘This is cool!’, as I’m screaming: ‘Watch where you’re going!’,” Judd recalled.

“All I could think was: ‘Fucking hell! I’m going to die in a car crash with Harry Styles and nobody’s going to care!’ I’m going to be a sidenote in the news story: ‘Harry Styles with another less-famous, less-successful Harry, who’s also in a band’.

Earlier this month Styles shared the video for his song ‘Treat People With Kindness’, which featured the singer dancing with Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The post McFly’s Harry Judd recalls hair-raising Ferrari ride with Harry Styles in LA appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

