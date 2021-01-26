Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Netflix spinoff series confirms cast and teases plot

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • January 26, 2021

Going all the way back to the early 11th century

The forthcoming Vikings spin-off series on Netflix, Viking: Valhalla, has confirmed its core cast members.

The show will feature Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes and Caroline Henderson among others.

Valhalla takes place in the early 11th century, and will focus on “the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror,” a press release reads.

The description adds: “These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world.”

Corlett will be playing Leif Eriksson, a Greenlander who offers an entry into the Viking world on the cusp of change. Gustavsson has been cast as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leif’s sister.

Harald Sigurdsson, one of the last Viking berserkers, will be played by Leo Suter, while King Canute, the King of Denmark, will be played by Freegard.

The show is currently in pre-production, with no release date confirmed by Netflix yet.

Writing on the season six finale, NME said: “And so, as we make a bed of Vikings DVDs, lay them on a longboat and ignite its wooden beams, we should be grateful for Hirst’s show and its thrilling ride.

“Vikings was a show as epic as the sagas, as inspiring to the investigation of historical truth as a hundred GCSE history classes, and – blimey – one of the greatest TV dramas ever to be streamed into our eyes.”

The post ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Netflix spinoff series confirms cast and teases plot appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

4 5 9
  1. opowiadania2021
    Marika Dobrowolska Uh, i'm waiting for this!
    ...show more
  2. nohima4372
    nohima4372 Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good eaning opportunity.........Visit.......... www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  3. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  4. LeonRegister
    LeonRegister Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... See...........>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  5. lonibab704
    lonibab704 I am making $16 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience masses freedom now that i'm my non-public boss. that is what I do...... ↓↓↓↓COPY THIS SITE>>>>WIC5.com
    ...show more
  6. msha031
    Sajjad Ali DC Full Form is available here www.fullform-shortform.com/what-is-the-dc-full-form/
    ...show more
  7. gevin17664
    Victoria_S**Y I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Last month my pay check of nearly 30k$.This online work is like draw straight-arrow and earn money. Do not go to office. I do not claim to be others, I just work.You will call yourself after doing this JOB, It's a REAL job. Click here for more info................www.workstea.com
    ...show more
  8. sooncarlson
    SoonCarlson This is Really Good oputunity for everyone who wana make a big amount at home own laptop And make your family happy so can u do.........Www.NetJob1.com
    ...show more
  9. sooncarlson
    SoonCarlson This is Really Good oputunity for everyone who wana make a big amount at home own laptop And make your family happy so can u do.........Www.NetJob1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.