Search

Discover

NEWS

Elliot Page files for divorce from wife Emma Portner

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • January 27, 2021

Juno actor Elliot Page and choreographer Emma Portner have announced that they are to divorce after three years of marriage.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” they said in a statement.

The Canadian couple added: “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

They first announced they were getting married in January 2018 after initially meeting on Instagram.

Page, 33, came out as transgender in December 2020.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by @elliotpage

 

The decision attracted widespread praise from both fans and co-stars alike, with Page hailed by Ian McKellen – who he starred opposite in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand.

“Everything gets better [when you come out] because you get self-confidence,” McKellen explained. The actor came out as gay to the general public in 1988.

“So you get better in terms of relationships, friends of all sorts, family, if you’re lucky,” he said. “And in my case, I think in every case, your acting is bound to change and improve.”

Recalling his experience working alongside Page on the superhero film, McKellen added: “I remember Elliot Page, in one of the X-Men, sat as close as we are now. And I had to speak when they’d finished, and I couldn’t hear what they were saying. Nobody could hear what they were saying.

“So, I said, ‘Look, if you can’t speak up, would you mind when you’re finished speaking, just dropping your hand so I know when you’ve finished speaking?’

Ian McKellen added: “And then they came out [as gay] years later and suddenly you couldn’t stop them talking. You heard everything.”

Commenting on Page’s announcement last December, McKellen said: “And now… they’re Elliot. And I’m so happy for Elliot. And so disappointed in myself that I didn’t detect what their difficulty was with communicating.”

Elliot Page currently stars in The Umbrella Academy as Vanya Hargreeves / The White Violin / Number Seven, and will be reprising his role in season three.

The post Elliot Page files for divorce from wife Emma Portner appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

2 3 10
  1. sharonsmothers
    SharonSmothers My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…. for more info visit this site ……............ WWW.WORK92.COM
    ...show more
  2. tetor1
    tetor Easy and easy job on-line from home. begin obtaining paid weekly quite 2000 DOLLARS by simply doing this simple home job. I actually have created $4823 last week from this simple job. Thanks A lot Here........... www.newapp9.com
    ...show more
  3. ShayBilderbac1
    ShayBilderbac1 Every month I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it… Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website HERE══════► Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  4. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  5. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  6. dina.kling9558
    DeniseHidalgo1 I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here....... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  7. AimeeaLucas
    AimeeLucas I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started.......... Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  8. TheresJackson
    TheresaJackson I got $97450 up to now this year working on the online and I’m a full time student. I’AM profited. It’s really simple to know and I’m in order that cheerful that I got some answers regarding it. Here what I do---->>> Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  9. DJenny.d.lewis
    JennyLewis I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash onlineFik by follow instruction on the given website......... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  10. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Soi kèo trận đấu giữa Chelsea vs Burnley ngày 30/1/2021 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-chelsea-vs-burnley-luc-22h00-ngay-30-01-2021/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.