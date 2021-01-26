Search

Jerry Seinfeld sets record straight on awkward Larry King interview

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • January 26, 2021

"Always loved Larry King and will miss him"

Jerry Seinfeld has reflected on a previous interview with the late TV icon Larry King.

A clip from a 2007 interview, in which King asks Seinfeld about his self-titled hit series going off-air, has resurfaced following King’s recent death at the age of 87.

The video saw King saying “You gave it up, right? They didn’t cancel you. You canceled them,” before Seinfeld replied: “You’re not aware of this? You think I got canceled? Do you know who I am?”

Now addressing the infamous interview on Twitter while paying tribute to King, Jerry Seinfeld wrote: “Always loved Larry King and will miss him. The ‘canceled’ bit was just me having fun with his little mistake. Nothing more. Or less. #ripLarry”

 

Larry King was hospitalized at the start of January after contracting COVID-19, although no cause of death has been announced yet.

The TV personality’s team shared the news on Twitter, via the Ora Media account.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the message read.

 

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

“Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.”

