‘Kenan’ sitcom teases release next month with new trailer

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • January 19, 2021

"Let’s goooo!!!!"

Kenan & Kel star and Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson is releasing his own sitcom next month.

Kenan will air on NBC in mid-February, focusing on Thompson as he plays a single dad raising two kids.

The official synopsis for Kenan reads: “Raising two kids is a three-man job in this unconventional family comedy.

“Kenan Thompson stars as a single dad who’s trying to balance his career as the host of a popular morning show in Atlanta with raising his two spirited daughters – and while his father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson) and his brother Gary (SNL’s Chris Redd) always try to ‘help’, they usually find a way to make things a whole lot harder!”

Thompson shared a first look at the show on his Instagram account, with a first trailer. “It’s almost time!! #Kenan comes to @NBC in just 1️⃣ month from today!!! Tune in Feb. 16th @ 8:30!!!! Let’s goooo!!!! Plenty more posts to come!!”

View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kenan Thompson (@kenanthompson)

 

Kenan Thompson has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live since 2003 – which makes him the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history.

Before that, Thompson starred alongside Kel Mitchell in Kenan & Kel between 1996 and 200.

Kenan will also be led by SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who will serve as an executive producer.

The show is set to air on NBC on February 16 at 8:30pm PST.

