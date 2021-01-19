Search

Discover

NEWS

Drake becomes the first artist ever to surpass 50 billion Spotify streams

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 19, 2021

Future has congratulated the Toronto rapper on his streaming achievement

Drake has become the first artist ever to surpass 50 billion combined streams on Spotify.

The Toronto rapper is one of the streaming service’s most popular artists, with his 2018 song ‘God’s Plan’ racking up 1.67 billion streams alone.

The Chart Data website, which keeps regular tabs on chart movements and streaming figures, has now announced that Drake has surpassed 50 billion combined streams (including featured credits) on Spotify.

The site, which tweeted the update on Sunday (January 17), notes that Drake is “the first artist in history to hit this milestone”.

 

The independent music data website ChartMasters backs this claim up, calculating that Drake has clocked up 35.72 billion streams of his own songs and 14.30 billion streams of “featured streams” (such as tracks he has guested on), taking his combined total to just over 50 billions streams on Spotify.

 

Drake acknowledged his streaming achievement on his Instagram Stories yesterday (January 18) in a post which you can see above.

Future, who has regularly collaborated with Drake over the years, congratulated his fellow rapper on Twitter yesterday.

 

Drake’s next album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, is set to be released this year. It had been thought that the record could emerge this month, but so far no announcement has been made.

Back in November, the rapper acknowledged that he expects some people will “hate on” ‘Certified Lover Boy’ like they did with his 2016 album ‘Views’.

The post Drake becomes the first artist ever to surpass 50 billion Spotify streams appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

0 3
  1. WatersJessica
    Jessica Waters I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE...... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  2. RobertRobert3344
    Robert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  3. Amandchrock
    AmandaSchrock Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments... Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good luck... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.