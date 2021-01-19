Drake becomes the first artist ever to surpass 50 billion Spotify streams

Drake has become the first artist ever to surpass 50 billion combined streams on Spotify.

The Toronto rapper is one of the streaming service’s most popular artists, with his 2018 song ‘God’s Plan’ racking up 1.67 billion streams alone.

The Chart Data website, which keeps regular tabs on chart movements and streaming figures, has now announced that Drake has surpassed 50 billion combined streams (including featured credits) on Spotify.

The site, which tweeted the update on Sunday (January 17), notes that Drake is “the first artist in history to hit this milestone”.

.@Drake has now surpassed 50 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) January 17, 2021

The independent music data website ChartMasters backs this claim up, calculating that Drake has clocked up 35.72 billion streams of his own songs and 14.30 billion streams of “featured streams” (such as tracks he has guested on), taking his combined total to just over 50 billions streams on Spotify.

Drake via his IG story pic.twitter.com/olaTZqwCHh — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) January 18, 2021

Drake acknowledged his streaming achievement on his Instagram Stories yesterday (January 18) in a post which you can see above.

Future, who has regularly collaborated with Drake over the years, congratulated his fellow rapper on Twitter yesterday.

50 billion streams SHEESH congrats to THE BOY — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 18, 2021

Drake’s next album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, is set to be released this year. It had been thought that the record could emerge this month, but so far no announcement has been made.

Back in November, the rapper acknowledged that he expects some people will “hate on” ‘Certified Lover Boy’ like they did with his 2016 album ‘Views’.

