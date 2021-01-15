‘Succession’ adds new cast members Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond and Jihae Join

Search

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Lavin • January 15, 2021

The show recently restarted production after being put on hold due to the coronavirus

HBO‘s drama series Succession has added Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond and Jihae Join to the cast of its upcoming third season.

Lathan, known for starring in films such as Brown Sugar, Now You See Me 2 and Alien Vs. Predator, will play Lisa Arthur, a high profile well-connected New York lawyer.

Three-time Tony nominee Emond, whose recent television work includes a series regular role on Lodge 49 and recurring roles on Madam Secretary, Law and Order: SVU and The Good Wife, will take on the role of Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide.

Jihae, who recently appeared in Peter Jackson’s Mortal Engines, will star as Berry Schneider, a leading Public Relations consultant.

The new series of the Emmy Award-winning show, which follows billionaire Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) as he pits his children against one another with a view to naming the successor to his business empire, recently restarted production after being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Created by Jesse Armstong, the third season of Succession will pick up where season 2 left off, with Logan being ambushed by his rebellious son, Kendall. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions will rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Armstrong will executive produce the season alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell.

Last year, Brian Cox hinted that Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) may be Logan’s favourite child amid the show’s ongoing succession battle.

“Well, of course he’s got [a favorite],” Cox said in a recent interview with Mint. “You know, like all fathers… It’s ironic because I have three sons, I have a son from a different marriage, and I’ve got a daughter, and one always has a stronger bond with your female child. I don’t know why, but you do.”

However, he added: “He’s ultimately disappointed because she’s too impetuous, and her character is not quite formed enough.

“He finds her impetuosity – especially her behavior at the Pierce dinner (season 2, episode 5) – as really unacceptable, and I think it’s a source of great disappointment to him that she hasn’t worked out as a possible successor.”

Cox also suggested that Roman (Kieran Culkin) could be a dark horse next season, adding that the battle was a “shifting thing”.

