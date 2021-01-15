Chris Evans responds to rumours that he’s returning to the MCU

Chris Evans has responded to rumors that he’s in talks to reprise his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was reported yesterday (January 14) that a deal is currently in the works, which would see Evans return as Steve Rogers/Captain America in a new Marvel project.

Marvel didn’t provide a comment on what the new project could look like, although signs pointed towards Captain America making smaller appearances in other characters’ films rather than another standalone film.

However, Evans has seemingly debunked the reports, responding to the speculation in a Twitter post. “News to me”, he wrote, accompanying his tweet with a shrugging emoji.

News to me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Many fans took to social media to share their disappointment at his response. “This isn’t a game, I need Steve Rogers back,” one fan wrote. Another said: “Put on the suit.”

There were those who didn’t believe Evans, claiming he was being coy about the situation. “Sure Cap… never seen a denial like this before. But thanks for keeping it a surprise,” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: “He’s being coy guy… This should’ve been obvious but I guess not for everyone.”

Some agreed that it was time for him to hang up his shield and pass on the duties to Anthony Mackie’s character Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon). “No, f you, Captain America has a name and it’s Anthony Mackie :),” one fan wrote.

Elsewhere in the responses, Halloween actor Jamie Lee Curtis asked Evans if she could play his mother in every film he does. Evans replied: “It’s going in the contracts x”

It’s going in the contracts x — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 15, 2021

In other Marvel news, Disney+ show WandaVision is out today (January 15).

Focusing on Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and The Vision, the series marks Marvel’s latest foray into television with a love letter to a history of Hollywood sitcoms.

In a four-star review of the first three episodes, NME‘s Alex Flood wrote: “From the three episodes we’ve seen so far, this deep-dive into America’s treasure chest of telly treats isn’t going back in the box anytime soon.”

