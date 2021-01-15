Search

Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni pays fresh tribute to her late father: “I’m so proud of what you created”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 15, 2021

Toni re-shared a clip of herself playing a cover of Temple Of The Dog's 'Hunger Strike' to mark the song's 30th anniversary

Chris Cornell‘s daughter Toni has paid fresh tribute to her late father, saying that she is “so proud of what you created, who you are and everything you believed in”.

The late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who passed away in May 2017, was remembered by his daughter as she honored the 30th anniversary of ‘Hunger Strike’, a 1991 song written by Cornell for his band Temple Of The Dog.

Re-sharing a clip of herself performing a cover of ‘Hunger Strike’ during last April’s virtual benefit concert Music Lives, Toni described the track as “not only one of the most iconic songs of all time but one of my personal favourites”.

“I recorded it for Music Lives to raise money for Covid relief in April 2020 and in tribute to my dad, who would have been the first to do everything he could to help [the coronavirus relief effort],” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Tøni Cørnell (@tonicornell)

 

Toni concluded her written tribute by addressing her father.

“I love you daddy and I’m so proud of what you created, who you are and everything you believed in,” she wrote.

“This song represents all of that to me.”

Last month a lyric video for Cornell’s cover of John Lennon’s ‘Watching The Wheels’ was released to accompany the recent arrival of the former’s final studio album ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1’.

