‘Stranger Things’ tops list of most-streamed Netflix soundtracks on Spotify

Stranger Things has topped the list of the most-streamed Netflix soundtracks on Spotify, a new study reveals.

A survey across 3,467 fans carried out by OnBuy.com calculated the average Spotify streams of the soundtracks of the 10 Netflix TV shows voted to have the best music.

The numbers revealed that the Stranger Things soundtrack has totted up an average 87,022,122 streams per song. The show’s Spotify playlist has 248,391 followers at the time of writing.

13 Reasons Why came second in the list, with every song in the show being streamed 59,825,286 times on average. The drama series, like Stranger Things, features a mixture of original songs and licensed material from other artists.

The third most popular Netflix soundtrack on the list is Black Mirror, with the numbers showing 48,943,294 streams on average.

Further titles in the top 10 include Sex Education, Orange is the New Black, Peaky Blinders, The Crown and last year’s limited series The Queen’s Gambit.

Stranger Things star David Harbour recently teased that the upcoming fourth season is his favorite to date.

“[The show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers are] very responsive to the fan response, [but also] a step ahead with the script,” Harbour said.

“[You will] see a lot of your favorite characters doing the thing that you love them for … but you’ll also see them twist it and turn it into other colors and other flavors.”

