Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Stranger Things’ tops list of most-streamed Netflix soundtracks on Spotify

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • January 12, 2021

Closely followed by '13 Reasons Why'

Stranger Things has topped the list of the most-streamed Netflix soundtracks on Spotify, a new study reveals.

A survey across 3,467 fans carried out by OnBuy.com calculated the average Spotify streams of the soundtracks of the 10 Netflix TV shows voted to have the best music.

The numbers revealed that the Stranger Things soundtrack has totted up an average 87,022,122 streams per song. The show’s Spotify playlist has 248,391 followers at the time of writing.

13 Reasons Why came second in the list, with every song in the show being streamed 59,825,286 times on average. The drama series, like Stranger Things, features a mixture of original songs and licensed material from other artists.

The third most popular Netflix soundtrack on the list is Black Mirror, with the numbers showing 48,943,294 streams on average.

Further titles in the top 10 include Sex EducationOrange is the New BlackPeaky BlindersThe Crown and last year’s limited series The Queen’s Gambit.

Stranger Things star David Harbour recently teased that the upcoming fourth season is his favorite to date.

“[The show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers are] very responsive to the fan response, [but also] a step ahead with the script,” Harbour said.

“[You will] see a lot of your favorite characters doing the thing that you love them for … but you’ll also see them twist it and turn it into other colors and other flavors.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things season four so far.

The post ‘Stranger Things’ tops list of most-streamed Netflix soundtracks on Spotify appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 7 9
  1. Sheliueller
    SheliaMueller Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  2. SheliaEllington
    SheliaEllington Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply. You can check more......... Www.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. Lilyev
    LilyEva Everybody can earn $500 Daily... Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars. See More Info......... www.HomeJob1.com
    ...show more
  4. alicebessey
    AliceBessey Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... See...........>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  5. RosieaPrice
    RosiePrice I've made $64,000 so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do.Copy Here→→→→→ Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  6. CaitlinSdee
    Caitlin Hey I am a 💚nym︆︆pho 💋and I get turned on guys who I know little ...💋Oh .. I'm wai︆︆ting >> v.ht/FL6GT Hey..It’s not convenient out here. 💋Why don’t we chat there ==>> v.ht/FL6GT
    ...show more
  7. CaitlinSdee
    Caitlin Hey I am a 💚nym︆︆pho 💋and I get turned on guys who I know little ...💋Oh .. I'm wai︆︆ting >> v.ht/FL6GT Hey..It’s not convenient out here. 💋Why don’t we chat there ==>> v.ht/FL6GT
    ...show more
  8. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu Juventus vs Genoa ngày 14/1/2021 Link tips: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-juventus-vs-genoa-ngay-14-1-2021/
    ...show more
  9. earnRstine
    earnstine Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... See...........>> Www.Salary8.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.