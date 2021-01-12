Metallica’s James Hetfield pays tribute to Megaforce Records’ Marsha Zazula: “She was our mother when I had none”

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has paid tribute to Megaforce Records co-founder Marsha Zazula, who has died at the age of 68.

With Zazula and her husband Jon at its helm, Megaforce became the first label to release Metallica’s earliest works – including their 1983 debut ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and its follow up ‘Ride the Lightning’.

The label also housed heavy metal acts such as Anthrax, Testament King’s X, Overkill, Bad Brains and Meat Puppets.

As Blabbermouth reports, Hetfield has hailed Zazula for being the “mother” of Metallica.

“Marsha Z is the Metal Matriarch of the East Coast. She was our mother when I had none,” he said in a statement.

“She made great sacrifices for Metallica to grow. Thank you, Marsha. Love and positive energy to the Zazula family.”

Metallica also paid tribute to Zazula in an Instagram post featuring herself, Jon, former Megaforce publicist Maria Ferrero and Metallica founding members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, which said, “Rest In Peace, Marsha. Thank you for everything.”

Tributes also came from Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who wrote on Instagram: “Thank you Marsha for making it happen…

“For supporting us, for encouraging us, for advising us, for sheltering us, for feeding us, and most importantly for cheering us on and along with your husband Jonny, believing in the possibilities of how a gang of misfits and outsiders like ourselves could connect with a larger and likeminded audience.”

Marsha Zazula is survived by her husband Jon, three daughters and four grandchildren.

