Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

Chadwick Boseman’s widow gives emotional speech at Gotham Awards: “The most honest person I’ve ever met”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • January 12, 2021

"He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one"

Chadwick Boseman’s widow gave an emotional speech at this year’s Gotham Awards, accepting the Gotham Awards’ Film Tribute prize on the late Black Panther actor’s behalf.

Taylor Simone Ledward shared a tribute last night (January 11) during the online ceremony, in which Andre Holland, who starred opposite Boseman in 42, also gave a speech.

“He was the most honest person I ever met, because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth: he actively searched for it in himself and those around him and in the moment,” Ledward said, in the speech shared by New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan on Twitter.

“The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth then it’s impossible to live in line with the divine purpose for your life.”

She added: “And so it became how he lived his life, day in and out. Imperfect and determined.”

 

“In doing so, he was able to give himself over fully in every moment,” Ledward went on, “to be totally present in his own life and in the lives of people he became. He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one.

“He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the none, the one, and the all. ‘A vessel to be poured into and out of,’ he said.

“He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through… [He] was not merely telling a story or reading lines on a page, but modelling a path to true fulfilment.”

Ending the speech and accepting the award, Ledward said: “Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”

Elsewhere, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed Black Panther 2 would not feature CGI footage of Chadwick Boseman.

The post Chadwick Boseman’s widow gives emotional speech at Gotham Awards: “The most honest person I’ve ever met” appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

6 5 8
  1. Sheliueller
    SheliaMueller Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  2. SheliaEllington
    SheliaEllington Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply. You can check more......... Www.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. Lilyev
    LilyEva Everybody can earn $500 Daily... Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars. See More Info......... www.HomeJob1.com
    ...show more
  4. alicebessey
    AliceBessey Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... See...........>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  5. RosieaPrice
    RosiePrice I've made $64,000 so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do.Copy Here→→→→→ Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  6. CaitlinSdee
    Caitlin Hey I am a 💚nym︆︆pho 💋and I get turned on guys who I know little ...💋Oh .. I'm wai︆︆ting >> v.ht/FL6GT Hey..It’s not convenient out here. 💋Why don’t we chat there ==>> v.ht/FL6GT
    ...show more
  7. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu Juventus vs Genoa ngày 14/1/2021 Link tips: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-juventus-vs-genoa-ngay-14-1-2021/
    ...show more
  8. earnRstine
    earnstine Change Your Life Right Now! Work From Comfort Of Your Home And Receive Your First Paycheck Within A Week. No Experience Needed, No Boss Over Your Shoulder... Say Goodbye To Your Old Job! Limited Number Of Spots Open... Find out how HERE....... See...........>> Www.Salary8.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.