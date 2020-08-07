Search

Discover

NEWS

‘John Wick 5’ to shoot back-to-back with ‘John Wick 4’ next year

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • August 07, 2020

Keanu Reeves' brutal hitman is returning for two more movies...

The John Wick series will have a fifth film which is set to be shot back-to-back with the franchise’s fourth instalment, it’s been confirmed.

In an announcement on Thursday (August 6), Lionsgate confirmed the next two films in the Keanu Reeves franchise will begin production in early 2021.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the films were confirmed in a quarterly call by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, who said shooting will begin when “Keanu becomes available early next year.”

The acclaimed action franchise has made over $579 million internationally since debuting in 2014.
“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022,” Feltheimer said.


The fourth movie was set for release on May 21, 2021, but it has now been pushed back to May 27, 2022 due to complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutdown.

“With the appetite for fresh content at an all-time high and options for consumers dwindling due to the global shutdown, we made it a strategic priority to be one of the first major studios back into production,’ Feltheimer added.

“Over the past five months, we’ve put together a thoughtful strategy to restart production with protocols to best ensure the safety of cast and crew.”

Reviewing John Wick 3: Parabellum in 2019, NME’s Alex Flood wrote: “Director Chad Stahelski is a master of shooting hand-to-hand combat, but the ability to make us care about an emotionless killing machine is his greatest achievement.

“Exhilarating and exhausting in equal measure, the third chapter in this bonkers franchise is undoubtedly its best. But how long can a 54-year-old actor continue to put his body through the wringer in such a physically-demanding role? Time to get cracking on chapter 4, we think. Tick-tock, Mr Wick.”

The post ‘John Wick 5’ to shoot back-to-back with ‘John Wick 4’ next year appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 1 7
  1. LarryPBarnhill
    LarryPBarnhill ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.dollarskings.com
    ...show more
  2. mowif
    mowif [ Work At Home For USA ] my classmate's mother-in-law makes $68/hour on the laptop. She has been fired from work for 9 months but last month her pay check was $18680 just working on the laptop for a few hours. Go Here................................Www.jobs35.com
    ...show more
  3. waser94180
    waser94180 My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail.........................Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  4. LorettaAJohnson
    LorettaAJohnson I am making a good salary online from home.I’ve made 97,999 dollar.s so for last 5 months working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I’m just so happy that I found out about it….......www.dollarskings.com
    ...show more
  5. tadogex
    tadogex Last month I have made $18623 by working online from home in my part time. I have made this income in my very first month of joining and that was awesome. I am a college student and doing this job in only my part time. I want you also to join this and start earning online right now by follow details on this link..........www.right75.com
    ...show more
  6. HelenJBrewer
    HelenJBrewer S­t­a­r­t n­o­w e­a­r­n­i­n­g c­a­s­h e­v­e­r­y m­o­n­t­h o­n­l­i­n­e f­r­o­m h­o­m­e­. G­e­t­t­i­n­g p­a­i­d m­o­r­e t­h­a­n $­1­5­k b­y d­o­i­n­g a­n e­a­s­y j­o­b o­n­l­i­n­e­. ­I h­a­v­e m­a­d­e $­1­9­7­1­5 i­n l­a­s­t ­4 w­e­e­k­s f­r­o­m t­h­i­s j­o­b­. E­a­s­y t­o j­o­i­n a­n­d e­a­r­n­i­n­g f­r­o­m t­h­i­s a­r­e j­u­s­t a­w­e­s­o­m­e­. J­o­i­n t­h­i­s r­i­g­h­t n­o­w b­y f­o­l­l­o­w i­n­s­t­r­u­c­t­i­o­n­s h­e­r­e­.­.­.­.­.­.­. www.online103.com
    ...show more
  7. jegofo
    jegofo my best friend’s sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. visit the website check here————— www.E­a­r­n­7­5­.c­o­m
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.