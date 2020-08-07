Search

BTS to release ‘Break The Silence’ concert film next month

August 07, 2020

The film follows the band on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour

BTS have announced that their next concert film Break The Silence: The Movie, will hit cinemas next month.

Scheduled for a September 24 debut in the US, the film follows the K-Pop giants on their hugely successful ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour’, which took place throughout the summer and fall of 2019.

The group’s first worldwide stadium tour saw them taking in the hallowed surroundings of London’s Wembley Stadium, Chicago’s Soldier Field, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, and a stop-off at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

While the film captures some of their greatest performances from the tour, the movie is also set to provide “unprecedented access” to the band.

A synopsis teases that the film will examine “each band member behind the curtain… the seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before.”

The K-Pop giants are also gearing up to release ‘Dynamite’, their latest English-language single later this month.

“We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21,” BTS said. “We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible.

“Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”

In June, BTS also secured the Guinness World Record for most viewers of a music concert livestream with an online performance in June.

