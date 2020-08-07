Listen to previously unreleased Prince track ‘Cosmic Day’

The Prince Estate has unveiled a previously unreleased track by the late musician called ‘Cosmic Day’ – listen to it below.

The song is set to appear on the forthcoming expanded reissue of Prince’s seminal double album ‘Sign O’ The Times’, which is due out September 25.

‘Cosmic Day’ was recorded at Sunset Sound on November 15, 1986. While a snippet of the song has floated among ardent collectors over the years, and elements of it were used by Prince during his 1988 ‘Lovesexy’ tour intermission, this is the first time that it’s been made available in full.

“This is a cosmic dream/ I look outside my window/ I see blue emerald green/ There goes a mermaid, uh-oh/ Swimming in the sky/ How did it get there?” Prince sings over a blend of synths, real drums, guitars and several keyboards.

On the song’s chorus, he sings: “There’s nothing strange, we’re not deranged/

We only want every day to be or to be a cosmic day.”

Listen to ‘Cosmic Day’ below:

‘Cosmic Day’ follows the release of ‘Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)’ and ‘I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 Version)’, both of which appear on the forthcoming ‘Sign O’ The Times’ expanded reissue.

The Super Deluxe Edition, which will be released on all formats, features 63 previously unreleased tracks, as well as a previously unreleased video concert performance from the vault.

You can pre-order ‘Sign O’ The Times’ here.

Last week, a new statue honouring Prince was installed at Paisley Park.

The statue, which is a copy of the Prince’s iconic ‘Love Symbol’, stands over 3 metres high and almost 2 metres wide and is located at the late musician’s studio and estate.

Prince debuted the ‘Love Symbol’ – which combined traditional male and female symbols – in 1992 with an album of the same name. In 1993, Prince famously changed his legal name to the symbol and was referred to as ‘The Artist Formerly Known As Prince.’

