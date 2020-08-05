Search

Travis Scott potentially teases new album title in ‘Astroworld’ love letter

August 05, 2020

"Happy Astroversary"

Travis Scott has shared a love letter he wrote for his 2018 album ‘Astroworld’ – and it might have teased the title of his next album.

Sharing the note on social media on Monday (August 3), Scott celebrated the two year anniversary of the platinum-selling album – which featured the hit single ‘Sicko Mode’ featuring Drake.

“Happy Astroversary a 2 year ride that’s still one of my favorites!!!” Scott wrote. “Album means so much to me!! To every one that bumps and rages to that soundtrack I love you.”

He added: “Let’s keep the ride going see you in Utopia.”

If ‘Utopia’ is to be the title of Scott’s next album, it will be his his fourth and follows ‘Rodeo’ (2015), ‘Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight’ (2016), and ‘Astroworld’.

The latter debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 upon its release in August 2018 with 537,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. It features appearances from Drake, the late Juice WRLD, Quavo, Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Swae Lee and more.

Last year, Scott also released the compilation album ‘Jackboys’.

The seven-track record spotlights artists on Scott’s Cactus Jack Records label, including Sheck Wes (of ‘Mo Bamba’ fame), Don Toliver and DJ Chase B. Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and Pop Smoke also appear.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott has teased a forthcoming joint album with DJ Chase B, titled ‘Escapism’, on the latest episode of his show, .wav Radio.

In addition to the album announcement, Scott and Chase B premiered a handful of tracks lifted from the record. The previews included two tracks featuring Big Sean, titled ‘Zen’ and ‘Lithuania’, in addition to collaborations with Don Toliver on the track ‘Cafeteria’ and ‘White Tee’ with Young Thug.

