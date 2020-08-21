Zendaya has suggested the possibility of a new “bridge” episode of Euphoria ahead of season two.

The actress explained that while filming for the next chapter is on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are plans to potentially release an in-between episode as soon as possible.

Zendaya detailed the working progress on the project as she spoke to guest host Ben Platt on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about the idea of collaborating with a smaller crew.

“We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want, but also still being very safe,” the actress explained.

“So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something… and give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into season two.”

On the halted progress of season two, Zendaya explained how production had begun when the lockdown was enforced.

“We were headed into season two and we had done table reads and wardrobe fittings and all kinds of things and then obviously everything happened and we got shut down, literally like two days before we were about to start the first day of shooting.”

The release date for season two of Euphoria is yet to be confirmed. Here’s everything you need to know so far.

The post Zendaya teases upcoming “bridge episode” of ‘Euphoria’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.