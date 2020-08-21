‘The Walking Dead’ actor Chandler Riggs discusses possible Carl Grimes return

The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs has said he would reprise his character as Carl Grimes if given the chance.

The actor, who exited the show in season 8 when Carl was killed off, addressed the possibility of returning, as other characters are set to remain in the universe in various spinoff and prequel offerings.

In an Instagram interview with Tommy DiDario, Riggs responded to a fan asking if he would consider returning to the character, saying, “Absolutely. It’s been a lot of fun.”

He added: “I don’t really see it happening in any current medium of the show, but maybe, hopefully, in something else.”

Discussing his history on the show, the actor explained why the fourth season of The Walking Dead stood out as one of the most influential for Carl.

“I think season 4 showed the biggest growth from Carl from start to end, and it was the first time that I feel like they let Carl blossom into his own character,” he explained.

“From the end of season 3 to the start of season 5, all of that in-between, they let Carl grow into his own character, outside of just being ‘the kid’.”

The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead is due to air on October 4, after being delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Nicotero, who directed the episode, praised showrunner Angela Kang and the show’s writers for the trajectory of season 10. “I’ve really got to give Angela and the writers a huge, huge thumbs up, because I’ve feel like the trajectory of the season, the way that the season built, it just felt like every episode gave you more than the episode before,” he said. “It felt like you were on this really great ride.”

