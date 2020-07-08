Search

Tom Hanks Has a Message to Deliver to People Not Wearing Masks

By TIME/Melissa Locker • July 08, 2020

When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic,

noted nice guy Tom Hanks isn’t playing nice anymore. The actor told reporters that he “has no respect” for people who don’t wear face masks.

For those unfamiliar with his experience, the Oscar-winning actor and his wife, actor and singer Rita Wilson, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. He shared the news in a tweet and fans were invited to follow along as Hanks and Wilson slowly made their recovery. His authentic updates helped make the virus all the more real to people. Now, as one of the more famous people to recover from the virus, Hanks is using his platform to urge people to do their part and help stop the spread of the virus and to continue to remind the world that “we’re all in this together.”

In his latest interview, as he makes the publicity rounds for his new film Greyhound, Hanks has continued to advocate for what he calls doing “literally the least you can do.” Namely, wearing a mask, washing your hands, and keeping a safer distance away from people.

“If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they can do, I wouldn’t trust them with a driver’s license,” Hanks said in an interview with the Associated Press, mirroring similar remarks made earlier this week. “I mean, when you drive a car, you’ve got to obey speed limits, you’ve got to use your turn signals [indicators], you’ve got to avoid hitting pedestrians. If you can’t do those three things, you shouldn’t be driving a car.”

“If you can’t wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I’ve got no respect for you, man. I don’t buy your argument.”

