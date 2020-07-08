Search

Discover

NEWS

The Rolling Stones to share unreleased track ‘Criss Cross’ tomorrow

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • July 08, 2020

Check out a teaser here

The Rolling Stones will share an unreleased track called ‘Criss Cross’ tomorrow – check out the teaser below.

The legendary group released their first new song in eight years back in April with ‘Living In A Ghost Town’, which was recorded during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Today (July 8), Mick Jagger and co posted a seven-second snippet of the video for their next offering ‘Ghost Town’, due to arrive tomorrow (July 9) at 2pm (BST). “Givin’ me a ⤫ CRISS CROSS ⤫ mind…,” its caption reads.

The title and lyrics suggest that ‘Criss Cross’ will be an outtake – aka ‘Criss Cross Man’ – from the Stones’ 1973 album ‘Goats Head Soup’.

The accompanying official visuals were directed by Diana Kunst, who’s previously worked with the likes of Madonna, A$AP Rocky and Rosalía.

Upon the release of ‘Living In A Ghost Town’, Jagger revealed that the Stones had been “in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown”, while Keith Richards explained that the song was cut “for part of a new album”.

The track marked first original effort from the rock icons since 2012’s ‘Doom and Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’, which featured on their greatest hits collection ‘GRRR!’.

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones recently warned Donald Trump to stop using their music at his rallies and events or face a lawsuit. The US president played songs including ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ and ‘Start Me Up’ during his 2016 rallies, causing the group to take action.

The post The Rolling Stones to share unreleased track ‘Criss Cross’ tomorrow appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 4 14
Load more comments
  1. Prebot7
    Prebot The business owners and employees are the ones to suffer ??? I basically make about $12,000-$18,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it . This is what I've been doing  old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours  a week from home. Details here...................www.gocash9.com
    ...show more
  2. yafin
    yafin 𝐌𝐲 #𝟏 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭,𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐨𝐛 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐤   I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website..... This is what I do..........Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  3. reviewbaz
    reviewbaz If you are looking for a very impressive word to wish birthday to your loved ones, you will get all those here on this forum in the form of birthday wishes for all of your relations. Here are all those birthday wishes presented below for you; [url=zitoc.com/]Happy Birthday Wishes[/url]
    ...show more
  4. OliviaVidos
    Olivia Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> gg.gg/k4mtv
    ...show more
  5. OliviaVidos
    Olivia Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> gg.gg/k4mtv
    ...show more
  6. ElviraaMatters
    Elvirraa Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/id9632
    ...show more
  7. ElviraaMatters
    Elvirraa Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/id9632
    ...show more
  8. Jenyliza
    Jenyliza you are 18+ and if want you make you night colour full and you able to spend just $1 Then open this link 😘 💋 ( here =>> www.purefuck.tk
    ...show more
  9. xiheb61221
    Sydney Simple online occupation from home Earns upto $550 to $750 every day by working simply on the web. I have made $28K in this month by working on the web. Its a basic and simple home occupation and even a little youngster can carry out this activity on the web and profits. Everyone can land this position now and begin procuring on the web by simply open this connection and after that experience directions to get started.........HERE►► www.Key70.com
    ...show more
  10. OliviaVidos
    Olivia ✅✅Looking for hook up with a stranger! ⚡⚡ Ready for any experiments! ⚡⚡ --==>>> is.gd/id9632
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.