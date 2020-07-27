BTS announce they have a new single coming next month

BTS have announced they will be releasing a new English language single next month.

The group shared the news on V LIVE, a Korean livestream broadcasting app, saying that they “wanted to share some positive energy” with fans because many have been going through tough times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21,” BTS said. “We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”

Describing what fans can expect from the yet to be titled new single, the band said: “The song is upbeat and sung in English, just like ‘MIC Drop’ and ‘Waste It On Me.’ We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh.”

The K-pop group released their most recent album, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, back in February. With plans to release a follow-up later this year, their decision to drop a new single first was in the hope it would lift people’s spirits.

“We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song,” BTS said. “This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energized and our spirits were lifted up. We can’t wait to share this song with you all and enjoy it together.”

The group’s new single is expected to land on August 21.

Meanwhile, BTS have earned the Guinness World Record for most viewers of a music concert livestream with an online performance in June.

According to the GWR website, the K-pop group’s ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’ performance on June 14 was viewed by 756,000 fans across more than 100 countries. Broadcasting from Seoul, the concert was held as part of their seventh-anniversary celebrations and comprised a 12-track setlist.

