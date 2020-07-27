Search

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter, Aimee, releases first single in four years

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Caleb Triscari • July 27, 2020

Lifted from her forthcoming album, 'Vacare Adamaré'

ARO – the project of Aimee Osbourne – has shared her first new track in four years, titled ‘Shared Something With The Night’.

The track was released alongside a music video, directed by Jon Danovic. Watch the clip for ‘Shared Something With The Night’ below:

In a statement, Osbourne said she wrote the single while she was living in New York feeling alone and lost.

“The song is like a My Bloody Valentine lullaby for the romantically tormented that struggle to sleep at night,” she told Rolling Stone.

“I hadn’t fully connected with who I really was and what that meant yet. Hung up on the outcome of someone else’s approval of me to determine my own self-worth. This weird little song was an outlet for a lot of uncomfortability at the time.”

‘Shared Something With The Night’ is lifted from ARO’s forthcoming LP, ‘Vacare Adamaré’. Osbourne has shared her intent to release the tracks in EP-like installments.

“I have been in a really great place creatively and personally which helps. I am forever interested and drawn to the unusual and love to combine genres. I definitely surprised myself with some of these new tracks,” she said.

Aimee Osbourne is the eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Prior to her latest single, ARO’s last release was in 2016 with ‘Cocaine Style’.

