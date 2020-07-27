‘Gone With The Wind’ star Olivia de Havilland has died

Olivia de Havilland, known for starring in films such as Gone With The Wind and The Adventures Of Robin Hood, has died aged 104.

The two-time Oscar winner died of natural causes at her home in Paris, where she had lived for more than 60 years, according to her publicist Lisa Goldberg (via The Hollywood Reporter).

With a career that spanned more than 50 years and almost 50 feature films, de Havilland was the last surviving star of the 1939 classic Gone With The Wind, in which she starred as Melanie Hamilton Wilkes.

Born in Tokyo and raised in California, de Havilland was the older sister of fellow actor Joan Fontaine. She made her screen debut in Max Reinhardt’s lavish 1935 adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

