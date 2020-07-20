Search

Discover

NEWS

The Black Madonna changes name to The Blessed Madonna: “I should have listened harder to other perspectives”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Charlotte Krol • July 20, 2020

"We all have a responsibility to try and affect positive change"

The Black Madonna has changed her name to The Blessed Madonna after a petition calling for her to change it due to controversy was set up.

The US DJ, whose real name is Marea Stamper, announced the news today (July 20), saying she “should have listened harder to other perspectives” on the name.

A petition had previously argued that “black Madonna” icons had special significance for “black catholics in the US, Caribbean and Latin America”, and added: “Religious connotations aside though, it should be abundantly clear that in 2020, a white woman calling herself ‘black’ is highly problematic.”

Stamper, who is white, said that her original stage name was “a reflection of my family’s lifelong and profound Catholic devotion to a specific kind of European icon of the Virgin Mary which is dark in hue”, however she came to recognize that it courted controversy.

“My artist name has been a point of controversy, confusion, pain and frustration that distracts from things that are a thousand times more important than any single word in that name,” she wrote on Twitter, “we all have a responsibility to try and affect positive change in any way we can”.

 

The Blessed Madonna is the latest in a line of musicians who’ve changed their names recently in light of a renewed focus on race and social justice.

The Dixie Chicks are now known as The Chicks, while Lady Antebellum are now called Lady A. A black US artist who’s performed under the name Lady A for more than 30 decades has since challenged the latter group and a lawsuit has been launched.

The post The Black Madonna changes name to The Blessed Madonna: “I should have listened harder to other perspectives” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 5 12
Load more comments
  1. jiposa
    jipos My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do........Www.Earn75.Com
    ...show more
  2. nidahi
    nidahi [FOR USA] Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out..copy and past thisawebsaite ........HERE☛☛ www.wikitrender.com
    ...show more
  3. AliciaGogo
    Alicia Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/kotfr
    ...show more
  4. AliciaGogo
    Alicia Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/kotfr
    ...show more
  5. AliciaGogo
    Alicia Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/kotfr
    ...show more
  6. piwabe
    piwabe I am making a real GOOD MONEY (200$ to 400$ / hr )online fro my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 13,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don't have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site....Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work. COPY This Website...www.salaryapps.com
    ...show more
  7. fancysymbol
    Cool Symbol all Cool symbols www.symbolspy.com/
    ...show more
  8. voboxam694
    voboxam694 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  9. SondraGMartin
    SondraGMartin S­t­a­r­t n­o­w e­a­r­n­i­n­g c­a­s­h e­v­e­r­y m­o­n­t­h o­n­l­i­n­e f­r­o­m h­o­m­e­. G­e­t­t­i­n­g p­a­i­d m­o­r­e t­h­a­n $­1­5­k b­y d­o­i­n­g a­n e­a­s­y j­o­b o­n­l­i­n­e­. ­I h­a­v­e m­a­d­e $­1­9­7­1­5 i­n l­a­s­t ­4 w­e­e­k­s f­r­o­m t­h­i­s j­o­b­. E­a­s­y t­o j­o­i­n a­n­d e­a­r­n­i­n­g f­r­o­m t­h­i­s a­r­e j­u­s­t a­w­e­s­o­m­e­. J­o­i­n t­h­i­s r­i­g­h­t n­o­w b­y f­o­l­l­o­w i­n­s­t­r­u­c­t­i­o­n­s h­e­r­e­.­.­.­.­.­.­. www.online103.com
    ...show more
  10. wapivay
    wapivay ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬● [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] I have made $17395 last month by working online from home. I am a student and doing online job in my spare time only for 3 hrs a day. Awesome home based job and regular earning from this are just amazing. Every person can now get this and makes more dollars online just by follow details here........for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot.. ===>>> Www.lifestylesreview.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.