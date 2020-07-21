Search

Travis Scott announces collaborative album with Chase B, previews tracks

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Caleb Triscari • July 21, 2020

Tracks include features from Young Thug, Big Sean and more

Travis Scott has teased a forthcoming joint album with DJ Chase B, titled ‘Escapism’, on the latest episode of his show, .wav Radio.

In addition to the album announcement, Scott and Chase B premiered a handful of tracks lifted from the record. The previews included two tracks featuring Big Sean, titled ‘Zen’ and ‘Lithuania’, in addition to collaborations with Don Toliver on the track ‘Cafeteria’ and ‘White Tee’ with Young Thug. Other tracks feature Swae Lee, Sheck Wes and Nav and Wheezy.

 

Travis Scott’s last solo album was 2018’s ‘Astroworld’. Upon its release, NME gave the record a five-star review, calling it a “lush, complex, extraordinarily accomplished album that invites us mere mortals to peer in at his life behind the velvet rope”.

Since releasing ‘Astroworld’, Scott has released singles with various other artists. Most recently, he featured on Kanye West’s track, ‘Wash Us In The Blood‘, released last month. He has also worked with Rosalía on ‘TKN’, Kid Cudi on ‘The Scotts‘, Young Thug with ‘Out West‘ and Migos on ‘Give No Fxk‘.

Last year, Scott’s label Cactus Jack released a compilation album featuring artists on the roster. The album, ‘Jackboys’, included a remix of ‘Highest In The Room’ featuring Rosalía and Lil Baby.

