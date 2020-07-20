Search

Chester Bennington remembered by fans on the third anniversary of his death

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Elizabeth Aubrey • July 20, 2020

"Immensely talented and full of love"

Fans around the world have been remembering Chester Bennington on the third anniversary of his death.

The Linkin Park frontman died in 2017 from suicide; he was 41 years-old.

One fan paid tribute saying “It’s been 3 years, but the legacy lives on. You never know the pain someone is going through. Look, listen.”

Another said: “Remembering Chester Bennington on the 3rd anniversary of his passing. Whatever YOU are going through, please don’t suffer in silence…”

One fan described him as “immensely talented and full of love.” You can see some of the many tributes below.

Over the last month, Bennington’s first band, Grey Days, released ‘Amends’ – a brand new record that featured reworked tracks from their back catalog, built around Chester’s original vocal takes.

While Linkin Park were on tour in support of their final album ‘One More Light’, Chester told his original band members to start reworking their Grey Daze back catalog.

After initially abandoning the project following Bennington’s death, co-founder Sean Dowdell, Chester’s family and the rest of Grey Daze decided to finish it to honor his memory.

Talinda, Chester’s wife, took to Twitter to explain: “when Chester passed away, Grey Daze’s reunion seemed like an afterthought to everyone involved, they were suffering, I was suffering, and there were way too many emotions to work through before we could even think about what would happen to that project.”

Speaking to NME about making the album, Dowdell said: “As first it was really difficult. I just didn’t know how to start. We stripped away all the music and started listening to Chester’s isolated vocal tracks. We worked on the arrangement and tried to make his voice sound as good as we possibly could, which wasn’t too hard because those original performances sounded so great already.

“Once we’d done that, we started rewriting the tracks around his voice, making sure that it showcased his vocal performance. It was difficult but it eventually became very healing for all of us involved.”

Reviewing the album, NME said: “A great modern rock record fronted by one of the best vocalists in the game, ‘Amends’ echoes the raw angst that made Chester a superstar with those early Linkin Park albums but also leans into his desire to speak to as many people as possible.

“Adding to his legacy but dealing in more than cheap nostalgia, ‘Amends’ is a powerful record that offers comfort, motivation and a sense of belonging.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

The post Chester Bennington remembered by fans on the third anniversary of his death appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

