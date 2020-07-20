Chester Bennington remembered by fans on the third anniversary of his death

Fans around the world have been remembering Chester Bennington on the third anniversary of his death.

The Linkin Park frontman died in 2017 from suicide; he was 41 years-old.

One fan paid tribute saying “It’s been 3 years, but the legacy lives on. You never know the pain someone is going through. Look, listen.”

Another said: “Remembering Chester Bennington on the 3rd anniversary of his passing. Whatever YOU are going through, please don’t suffer in silence…”

One fan described him as “immensely talented and full of love.” You can see some of the many tributes below.

Remembering Chester Bennington on the 3rd anniversary of his passing. Whatever YOU are going through, please don’t suffer in silence…In The End it does matter. @allontheboard #ChesterBennington #LinkinPark #RIPChesterBennington #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/2Ujtpwpa75 — All On The Board (@allontheboard) July 20, 2020

Three years have passed since the loss of one of the great vocalists of my generation. RIP Chester Bennington. Gone but not forgotten. #ChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/HzJUhbBg2N — Rich Walters (@therichwalters) July 19, 2020

“The one thing that cannot be defeated is love, right? You can conquer hate by ignoring it, you can destroy it by loving the person next to you. We love every single one of you out there and nothing will ever change that.” -Chester Bennington, Linkin Park pic.twitter.com/wbbJuPMeWa — Linkin Park Live (@LPLive) July 19, 2020

I feel so privileged for having the chance to meet you. I remember this moment when you pulled me into a hug because I couldn’t stop crying and this picture was taken exactly at the point when I said “I love you”. You changed my world. Thank you #chesterbennington pic.twitter.com/82d955pvFs — Linda Melin (@chestersflikka) July 20, 2020

3 years ago today we lost the legend that is Chester Bennington, leaving a hole In our lives that can never be filled. Today we remember his wonderful laugh, his beautiful voice and his incredible smile. We love you. We miss you. Until we meet again C pic.twitter.com/BKrjg8wPyj — Chester B (@IMissChesterB) July 20, 2020

"When my time comes

Forget the wrong that I've done

Help me leave behind some

Reasons to be missed And don't resent me

And when you're feeling empty

Keep me in your memory

Leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest." #ChesterBennington #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/nDJeYgr28k — Lauren (@Ljaydee22) July 19, 2020

It's been 3 years, but the legacy lives on. You never know the pain someone is going through. Look, listen. #chesterbennington pic.twitter.com/LeGsLLyDeI — Wendy (@TrashyGingerx) July 20, 2020

Chester Bennington (1976-2017)

"Just 'cause you can't see it, doesn't mean it, isn't there" pic.twitter.com/3YjhMj9Pxl — sad sam džindžer (@andjelmao) July 20, 2020

Camden 2014. The last time I ever met Chester & one of the best performances I ever saw, in person or otherwise. He was on his A-Game that night & gave everyone in the M&G the biggest hug. That’s how I remember him: immensely talented & full of love. -Derek #RIPChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/NIFcVaVW4N — Linkin Park Association (@LPAssociation) July 20, 2020

Over the last month, Bennington’s first band, Grey Days, released ‘Amends’ – a brand new record that featured reworked tracks from their back catalog, built around Chester’s original vocal takes.

While Linkin Park were on tour in support of their final album ‘One More Light’, Chester told his original band members to start reworking their Grey Daze back catalog.

After initially abandoning the project following Bennington’s death, co-founder Sean Dowdell, Chester’s family and the rest of Grey Daze decided to finish it to honor his memory.

Talinda, Chester’s wife, took to Twitter to explain: “when Chester passed away, Grey Daze’s reunion seemed like an afterthought to everyone involved, they were suffering, I was suffering, and there were way too many emotions to work through before we could even think about what would happen to that project.”

Speaking to NME about making the album, Dowdell said: “As first it was really difficult. I just didn’t know how to start. We stripped away all the music and started listening to Chester’s isolated vocal tracks. We worked on the arrangement and tried to make his voice sound as good as we possibly could, which wasn’t too hard because those original performances sounded so great already.

“Once we’d done that, we started rewriting the tracks around his voice, making sure that it showcased his vocal performance. It was difficult but it eventually became very healing for all of us involved.”

Reviewing the album, NME said: “A great modern rock record fronted by one of the best vocalists in the game, ‘Amends’ echoes the raw angst that made Chester a superstar with those early Linkin Park albums but also leans into his desire to speak to as many people as possible.

“Adding to his legacy but dealing in more than cheap nostalgia, ‘Amends’ is a powerful record that offers comfort, motivation and a sense of belonging.”

