Search

Discover

NEWS

John Legend says it’s “almost impossible” for Black artists to win Album of the Year at the Grammys

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • July 15, 2020

"It’s kind of insane…We’ve got to do something"

John Legend has reflected on racial injustice in the music industry, claiming that it’s “almost impossible” for Black artists to triumph in the top awards category at the Grammys.

Speaking in the July issue of Entertainment Weekly, Legend responded to being asked about Diddy‘s previous claim that Black music doesn’t get full representation at the annual Grammy Awards.

Legend replied: “It’s almost impossible for a Black artist to win Album of the Year. How many years do we have to see Beyoncé snubbed? Kanye [West] has never won. It’s kind of insane… We’ve got to do something, because that’s a terrible record, and Diddy is right to complain about it.”

Of the 62 albums that have won album of the year, 12 – almost 20% – are by Black artists. The most recent winner was Herbie Hancock, who triumphed with 2008’s ‘River: The Joni Letters’.

Although the likes of The Weeknd and DaBaby could win next year, it would mark a gap of 13 years between Black winners –  the longest gap since Black artists started winning the award in the mid-‘70s.

Last month, Legend shared the artwork and tracklist for his upcoming new album ‘Bigger Love’.

The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Darkness And Light’ is executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, who oversaw Solange‘s critically acclaimed ‘A Seat At The Table’ and released his latest album, ‘Jimmy Lee’, last year.

The official tracklist contains 16 tracks in total and features guest appearances from Gary Clark Jr.Jhené AikoKoffeeRapsody and Camper.

The post John Legend says it’s “almost impossible” for Black artists to win Album of the Year at the Grammys appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 2 6
  1. Sarah.Eva
    Sarah Eva Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot..................COPY THIS LINK........www.Drwork2.com
    ...show more
  2. YolandaFitness
    Yolanda I love SE︆︆X and I love to SU︆︆CK.💥💦 If you want me, write to me on my li︆︆nk and we'll talk about our meeting==>> bit.do/fGy3q
    ...show more
  3. JessicaCJohnson
    JessicaJohnson Google easily work and google pays me every hour and every week just $5K to $8K for doing online work from home. I am a universty student and I work n my part time just 2 to 3 hours a day easily from home. Now every one can earn extra cash for doing online home system and make a good life by just open this website and follow instructions on this page… ===============► Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  4. wopax
    wopax I am making $165 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience masses freedom now that i'm my non-public boss. that is what I do...... ↓↓↓↓COPY THIS SITE↓↓↓↓ www.Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  5. Akustrefa
    Akustrefa Jeśli ktoś szuka akumulatorów w dobrych cenach i jest z Gdańska to polecam tą firmę emoto.com.pl/akumulatory-gdansk
    ...show more
  6. JuliePlays
    Julie ⚡⚡You wants the short but memorable relations. ★★ We will have fun this night! ➤➤ I'm waiting✅✅ >> bit.do/fGy3q
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.