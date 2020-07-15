Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

Coroner confirms Elvis Presley’s grandson Benjamin Keough took his own life

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • July 15, 2020

Keough was the son of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough

A coroner has confirmed that Benjamin Keough, the late grandson of Elvis Presley, took his own life.

Keough, who was the son of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, passed away on Sunday (July 12) in Calabasas, California. He was 27.

Following an autopsy, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office have confirmed that Keough took his own life, with his cause of death being listed as a shotgun wound.

In a statement released earlier this week, Lisa Marie Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said that she is “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley.

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Lisa Marie once described Keough’s resemblance to her famous father as “just uncanny”.

“Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage,” she once said (via TMZ).

“Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

The post Coroner confirms Elvis Presley’s grandson Benjamin Keough took his own life appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 4
  1. Sarah.Eva
    Sarah Eva Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot..................COPY THIS LINK........www.Drwork2.com
    ...show more
  2. YolandaFitness
    Yolanda I love SE︆︆X and I love to SU︆︆CK.💥💦 If you want me, write to me on my li︆︆nk and we'll talk about our meeting==>> bit.do/fGy3q
    ...show more
  3. JessicaCJohnson
    JessicaJohnson Google easily work and google pays me every hour and every week just $5K to $8K for doing online work from home. I am a universty student and I work n my part time just 2 to 3 hours a day easily from home. Now every one can earn extra cash for doing online home system and make a good life by just open this website and follow instructions on this page… ===============► Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  4. Akustrefa
    Akustrefa Jak prostownik to tylko kulon, polecam zakupy w tym sklepie emoto.com.pl/kulon-912-rosyjski-prostownik-firmy-balsat
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.