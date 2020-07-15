Search

Dave Grohl reveals that he often found it “terrifying” fronting the Foo Fighters in their early years

By Sam Moore • July 15, 2020

"How does my body move? What do I say in-between songs?"

Dave Grohl has recalled how he grew into the role of frontman of the Foo Fighters during their early years, revealing that he often found it “terrifying” fronting the band during the first decade together.

Grohl was speaking to Apple Music’s Matt Wilkinson recently to mark the 25th anniversary of Foo Fighters’ self-titled debut album as he reflected on the early days of the Foos.

Asked by Wilkinson how he’d grown into the role of frontman over the years, Grohl recalled his early struggles in adapting to the pivotal role on stage.

“Coming out and standing [on stage]… I mean, fuck, I’d been sitting on a drum stool for so long that, oh my God, now I have to stand in front of people? How does my body move? What do I say in-between songs?

“These are the things that go through your head, and if you’re not feeling it or you don’t have that connection or confidence, it can be fucking terrifying — and it was for eight years, 10 years or so. It took a long time for me,” he said.

Comparing those early years to his current feeling of comfort while on stage, Grohl said: “I mean now when I walk out on stage, it’s just like, ‘Hey. Okay, let’s go.’ But a long time ago, even doing interviews… I was shy. I was just insecure, self-aware.

“I just felt like I wasn’t used to being put in the forefront like that, and I can not even watch interviews from those days back then’.

You can listen to the full interview with Dave Grohl on Apple Music here.

In the same interview, Grohl reflected on the process of making Foo Fighters’ self-titled debut album.

“I actually recorded the whole thing in sequence,” he said. “I was really, really excited to do this. I mean, it was almost like a school project. I was preparing, I had charts.”

