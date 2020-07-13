Search

Discover

NEWS

Bill Nye Is Here to Demonstrate That Face Masks Get the Job Done

By TIME/Melissa Locker • July 13, 2020

As Tom Hanks, and many medical experts know, the best practices for controlling an infectious disease like COVID-19 include,

keeping six feet apart from others, washing your hands regularly, and, wearing face masks in public. If you know someone who isn’t sure why face masks are so important, Bill Nye is here to help.

In the early days of the virus spreading across the U.S., there were mixed messages from federal, state, and local governments about whether or not to wear masks, on April 3, the Center for Disease Control advised Americans to wear non-medical cloth face coverings, including homemade face masks, while in public spaces like grocery stores. Health experts have backed up the importance of masks, citing studies that show that properly wearing face masks can reduce the transmission of COVID-19 by somewhere between 50% and 85%.

Now, the internet’s favorite science guy is wading into the fray. Bill Nye shared two videos on TikTok showing the importance of face masks in slowing the spread of airborne particles. In the clips, whose format fans of his TV show, Bill Nye the Science Guy may recognize, Nye explains that face masks can play an important role in preventing the spread of particles, like say, viruses, from our respiratory systems. Masks form a literal barrier to stop particles from getting into the air and spreading to others.

In one video, Nye shows exactly how effective a medical-grade N95 mask is at preventing the spread of airborne particles. After wearing the mask, he tries to blow out a candle, the flame doesn’t even flicker. As he says in the video, the mask is extremely effective at preventing “particles from your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system” and vice versa. He concludes: “Everybody, this is a matter, literally, of life and death.”

In another video, Nye demonstrates the effectiveness of different types of face coverings. He starts with a scarf, which he wraps around his face. He then blows on a candle and, because the scarf offers minimal coverage, he is able to easily blow out the candle. However, when he wears a homemade face mask made of two layers of cloth that lies flush against his nose, he’s unable to extinguish the flame. It’s a very clear reminder that face masks are extremely good at their job.

4 7 18
Load more comments
  1. DaveSLinch
    DaveSLinch my buddy's friend makes $96 hourly on the internet. She has been with out artwork for five months however final month her charge emerge as $12747 remy buddy's friend makes $96 hourly on the internet. She has been with out artwork for five months however final month her charge emerge as $12747 really on foot on the internet for some hours. study greater on this net internet site....ww. w.online103.com
    ...show more
  2. jone117
    jone wick I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do Copy blow site..... <(") Copy Here.........>> 2netpay.com
    ...show more
  3. AshEmily
    Emily Ash Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and ecarning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks...www.Drwork2.com
    ...show more
  4. KaraKKhalil
    KaraKhalil My Neighbors Step Mother Gets $88 An Hour At Home.. She Has Been Unemployed For Five Months Last Month Her Payoff Was $16838 Just Operating On The Internet A Couple Of Hours Every Day.. Pop Over Here......> Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  5. cobopet
    cobopet [ Work At Home For USA ] I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here............................ www.livejumps.com
    ...show more
  6. cobopet
    cobopet [ Work At Home For USA ] I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here............................ www.livejumps.com
    ...show more
  7. marzoneydi
    marzoneydi Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments... Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good luck.COPY THIS SITE.....................www.right75.com
    ...show more
  8. StephanieRTaylo957
    StephanieRTaylor I earned $50000 last month by the use of operating on-line most effective for five to eight hours on my pc and this was so that i in my opinion could not accept as authentic with earlier than running in this website. if you too want toclean earn this type of huge coins then come and be a part of us. do this internet-website on line . ⇢⇢⇢⇢⇢www.dollarskings.com
    ...show more
  9. marzoneydi
    marzoneydi Last month I have made $18623 by working online from home in my part time. I have made this income in my very first month of joining and that was awesome. I am a college student and doing this job in only my part time. I want you also to join this and start earning online right now by follow details on this link..........www.right75.com
    ...show more
  10. marzoneydi
    marzoneydi Last month I have made $18623 by working online from home in my part time. I have made this income in my very first month of joining and that was awesome. I am a college student and doing this job in only my part time. I want you also to join this and start earning online right now by follow details on this link..........www.right75.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.