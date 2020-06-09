Search

Fall Out Boy pledge $100,000 in support of Black Lives Matter

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Anna Rose • June 09, 2020

To be shared between two charities

Fall Out Boy have committed a $100,000 donation to the Black Lives Matter movement, it was announced yesterday (June 8).

Taken from the Fall Out Boy Fund, which the band launched in 2017, the pop-rock outfit have redirected the reported sum to National Bail Out and Black Visions Collective.

In a statement published by Fall Out Boy on Twitter, the band said, “When you discover rot deep within your house you don’t just paint over it. You dismantle it and rebuild a better house.

“We support the black community in the struggle against racial inequality, injustice, and police brutality by committing $100,000 from the Fall Out Boy Fund this summer.

“We realize this is a marathon not a sprint and plan to continue and expand our support.”

In recent weeks there has been growing support for the Black Lives Matter movement, with protests against the unlawful detainment and killings of people of colour after African-American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Fall Out Boy are the latest group in a growing number of artists who have pledged financial support, including Kanye West, Marshmello, Shygirl and Arca, Fontaines D.C., Doja Cat and BTS. Others have been active in protest rallies, like Halsey, Pink and Madonna, releasing new songs dedicated to the cause, or voicing their support on social media.

