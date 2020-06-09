Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic says he’ll “be dead in 2-3 months”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Lavin • June 09, 2020

He's also asked Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump and Cardi B for help in getting him out of prison

A letter written by Joe Exotic, star of Netflix hit show Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, has revealed that he will “be dead in 2-3 months.”

Obtained by TMZ, the letter dated June 1 hears Exotic claim that his “soul is dead,” and he asks for immediate help in getting out of prison from Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, and Cardi B.

“I ask President Trump to keep his word and look into making this wrong a right and grant me a miracle,” Exotic wrote.

Elsewhere in the letter to his “supporters, fans, and loved ones,” he says he’s struggling to keep hope in what he describes as some pretty miserable conditions behind bars. “I struggle every day to hold on to what little hope I can find,” he admitted.

“As most people know I was born with CVID not COVID-19,” he wrote, “and required blood infusions every 4 weeks. I have not had one since end of January, I’m losing weight, sores won’t heal, I’ll be dead in 2-3 months.”

Tiger King
Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Mystery’. Credit: Netflix

He also claimed he’s being tormented by people sending him info about his husband, Dillon Passage, enjoying time without him. Exotic also said that Passage has gone radio silent on him.

Exotic ends his letter by referencing Michael Jackson’s Dangerous single ‘Will You Be There’, asking his husband whether he will be there “Or not? My heart must know!”

You can read the full letter here.

Last week, Tiger King star Joe Exotic reacted to his long-time rival Carole Baskin being awarded the zoo that shot him to fame.

The eccentric zoo-keeper, also known as Joe Schreibvogel or Joe Maldonado-Passage, called the move a “treachery” that has to be challenged.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Cage has been cast to play Tiger King star Joe Exotic in an upcoming scripted series.

Released on Netflix back in March, the docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness quickly became one of the most popular shows on television. The seven-part series follows a number of big cat owners, breeders and conservationists in the US, but primarily focuses on the bitter feud between Joe Exotic and rival Carole Baskin.

Netflix revealed last month that the series has been watched by a staggering 64 million households.

The post ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic says he’ll “be dead in 2-3 months” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 3 13
Load more comments
  1. cabiley357
    cabiley357 [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] Start making money this time... Spend more time with your family&relative by doing jobs that only require for you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65o to $7oo a month. I've started this job and earn handsome income and now i am exchange it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here........Www.Cyberstar1.Com
    ...show more
  2. ticavef750
    ticavef750 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞&𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 ✹ I am making over $9k a month working part time. I stored being attentive to different human beings inform me how much money they are able to make on line so I decided to lok into it. well, it turned into all actual and has completely modified my life. that is what I do.........................www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. labaji7265
    labaji7265 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  4. syhironiel
    syhir oniel 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞&𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 ✹ I am making over $9k a month working part time. I stored being attentive to different human beings inform me how much money they are able to make on line so I decided to look into it. well, it turned into all actual and has completely modified my life. that is what I do.........................www.WORKS48.com
    ...show more
  5. sandyhoward7
    sandyhoward My friend's step-mother makes $65/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $8471 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Details HERE......www.f­­l­­a­­s­­h­­l­­i­­f­­e­­s­­t­­y­­l­­e­­s.com
    ...show more
  6. salip55
    salip Corona is big threat of the century which effect physically, mentally and financially/ To over come these difficulties and make full use of this hostage period and make online earning. For more detail visit the given link.......► www.Work46.com
    ...show more
  7. giltekorke
    giltekorke Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments... Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good luck.COPY THIS SITE.........   www.right75.com
    ...show more
  8. giltekorke
    giltekorke Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments... Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good luck.COPY THIS SITE.........   www.right75.com
    ...show more
  9. tracygra.y49
    tracygra Corona is big threat of the century which effect physically, mentally and financially/ To over come these difficulties and make full use of this hostage period and make online earning. For more detail visit the given link.......► www.BizSalary.Com
    ...show more
  10. AlexanderDAikens
    AlexanderDAikens ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.money87.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.