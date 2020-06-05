Search

’13 Reasons Why’ returns with final season dubbed as “proper sendoff”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tobi Akingbade • June 05, 2020

All episodes arrive on the streaming service today

13 Reasons Why is returning for a final season today (June 5) and it is expected to give characters “a proper sendoff”.

Quickly becoming the most-tweeted-about Netflix show to date following its first season premiere in March 2017, the mystery drama concludes with its fourth season today, with all episodes arriving on the streaming service today.

Devin Druid who plays Tyler Down, told TVLine: “We were really fortunate that Netflix gave us the opportunity to have this many seasons and write an actual ending. Not every show has that same luxury, so I’m really grateful.”

Credit: Netflix

The dramatic new trailer, released last month, promised some surprises for fans, with the characters graduating from high school and reflecting on a host of season three cliffhangers.

Fans have already started reacting to the new season as of this morning, with many flocking to social media with their instant thoughts.

The series, which is based on Jay Asher’s YA 2007 novel of the same name, was initially intended to only last for one season, but showrunner Brian Yorkey then developed further seasons to continue the original story.

Last year, Netflix edited a controversial scene from the season one finale of the show, which saw character Hannah (played by Katherine Langford) taking her own life, which prompted mental health activists to voice concerns that the scene could lead to copycat suicides among teenagers.

“We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help—often for the first time,” the streaming service said when announcing the edit.

They continued: “On the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one.”

