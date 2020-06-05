Search

IAMDDB shares new song about embracing love, ‘QUARANTINE’

By Charlotte Krol • June 05, 2020

"Right now is a time to embrace love instead of running from it"

IAMDDB has released a new song called ‘QUARANTINE’ – listen below.

The Adrian-produced track, which precedes her debut album set for release in 2021, is a sultry slow-jam carried by trap beats that celebrates giving in to love.

“For all the hearts filled with love. Fear only rules your heart if you allow it and right now is a time to embrace love instead of running from it,” IAMDDB explained of the song in a statement.

 

In the last 18 months the Manchester artist has shared full body of work with ‘Swervvvvv.5’ and play a sold-out show at London’s Roundhouse.

Speaking to NME earlier last year about her debut album, which was originally scheduled for this year, IAMDDB said: “The album’s next but I’m dropping that in 2020. I’ve got some interesting collaborations and I’m really staying focused on making the best quality disc I can at the moment.”

On asked if the process of making an album was different to a mixtape, IAMDBB said: “It really doesn’t you know. I feel like I’ve already put out five albums as it is. It’s the same fucking thing! I guess this time it’s been a bit more organised and structured, a bit more of a solid idea behind it.”

Beats 1 DJ Julie Adenuga told NME at the Brits in 2018 that IAMDDB is the most exciting new artist in the UK.

When asked about the new act she is most in love with, Adenuga said: “IAMDDB – she’s from Manchester. She’s got a beautiful voice, but at the same time makes this trap music that makes you want to light a candle and dance to it. She’s just got an aura and a vibe that is really encapsulating.”

The post IAMDDB shares new song about embracing love, 'QUARANTINE' appeared first on NME.

