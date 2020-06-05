Search

Kanye West sets up college fund for George Floyd’s daughter and donates further $2 million to charity

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • June 05, 2020

The $2m has been provided to charities associated with Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Kanye West has set up a college fund to cover future tuition fees for the young daughter of the late George Floyd, as well as donating over $2 million to charity.

The support from the rapper comes after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody last week, sparking protests across the globe.

As Variety reports, West will provide the support for 6-year-old Gianna Floyd when she heads to college, while the $2m has been provided to charities associated with Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

West also joined protestors in Chicago yesterday to rally against Floyd’s death. He joined Chicago Public Schools students to protest, as well as demanding that CPS cancel their contract with the Chicago Police Department.

He has since vowed to donate to several black-owned businesses in Chicago and across the United States.

Floyd died after being pinned down by the neck for nearly nine minutes by officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while three other officers now all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

On Wednesday (June 3), thousands of people in the UK showed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by attending a massive protest in London’s Hyde Park.

The event also saw John Boyega receiving widespread praise for addressing the huge crowd.

