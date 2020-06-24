Search

‘Normal People’ is returning for two TV specials this week

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • June 24, 2020

'Normal Older People' will imagine Marianne and Connell 40 years from now

Normal People will be returning to screens this Friday (June 26) for Comic Relief.

Stars Paul Mescal and Daisy-Edgar Jones will return, alongside director Lenny Abrahamson for two one-off specials on RTÉ Does Comic Relief in Ireland.

Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis explained what fans could expect. “There’s a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now,” he told RTÉ Radio 1. “I promise you, these are two very special bits.

“It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made. I mean I can’t even say all about it because there’s a guest star in it. But it’s really, it’s really beautiful.”

He continued: “One of the things about Comic Relief is it just gives opportunities for things to happen that would never happen. I can’t imagine any context in which they would have allowed this little sort of extra special into the world of Normal People.”

Normal People producer Ed Guiney had previously ruled out a traditional second season of the hit BBC Three drama, saying: “It feels like we tell a very complete story about these characters’ lives, and so it’s not something we’re moving to do. Maybe there’s a version of it down the line.”

Mescal and Edgar-Jones left things open, telling NME: “Series one is the book, but we don’t know what’s on the other side. The great thing about these two characters is that their lives continue.”

